John Nichols: Voters will have to clean up the mess Robin Vos has made of our politics

Wisconsin will not soon forget the image of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos standing at a Burlington polling place for the April 7 election covered head to toe in protective gear — face mask, thick gloves and protective gown — and telling Wisconsinites that it’s “incredibly safe to go out.”
Vos was hideously wrong.
The state was locked down to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and epidemiologists and were warning that in-person voting could cause more infection and more death. Gov. Tony Evers had sought to postpone the election — as other Democratic and Republican governors across the country had done — but Vos led the charge to block the governor’s necessary action. Conservative judicial activists on the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court intervened to back Vos up and the election went forward. But it definitely was not safe.
Last week, headlines across Wisconsin and around the world announced, “52 people who worked or voted in Wisconsin election have COVID-19.”
Vos shamed himself and embarrassed his state April 7.
In so doing, he made a more powerful case than any Democratic ever will for his removal from the Legislature.
That won’t be easy, as the Rochester-area Republican represents a radically gerrymandered district in southeastern Wisconsin that was drawn to protect him from meaningful political competition. But he’ll face a serious challenge in November.
Bob Prailes, a small business owner and lifelong resident of Burlington who has served eight years on the city council, entered the race against Vos last week. He’ll seek the Democratic nomination to represent southeastern Wisconsin’s 63rd Assembly District.
“I’m running to be the 63rd Assembly District Representative because our current legislative leadership continues to put political self-interest above service to their fellow Wisconsinites. The pandemic crisis has put a spotlight on the dysfunction that has come to define our state government, with real-world consequences that have been devastating for families and small businesses,” Prailes said, adding, “I have been inspired by the selflessness and spirit of service displayed across Wisconsin throughout the COVID-19 crisis. Whether it’s health care workers risking their lives for patients, grocery stores working around the clock to keep shelves stocked, neighbors sewing masks from their kitchen tables, or people digging deep to keep local small businesses afloat, communities are coming together in large and small acts of kindness and compassion. I believe we need and deserve a politics that reflects these values.”
To get that different and better politics, Prailes says, “We need more representatives in Madison who will roll up their sleeves and work together to get things done. By working to eliminate the negativity, distrust, and dysfunction in Wisconsin politics, we can begin to earn back the trust of the voters. You have my word that I will always lead by uniting, and will work every day to ensure a prosperous Wisconsin for all of us.”
That’s what Wisconsin elected officials, Democrats and Republicans, liberals and conservatives, used to sound like — before politicians like Vos imported the out-of-state money and win-at-any-cost values that have so damaged our elections and our governance.
