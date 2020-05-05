John Nichols: Voters will have to clean up the mess Robin Vos has made of our politics

“I’m running to be the 63rd Assembly District Representative because our current legislative leadership continues to put political self-interest above service to their fellow Wisconsinites. The pandemic crisis has put a spotlight on the dysfunction that has come to define our state government, with real-world consequences that have been devastating for families and small businesses,” Prailes said, adding, “I have been inspired by the selflessness and spirit of service displayed across Wisconsin throughout the COVID-19 crisis. Whether it’s health care workers risking their lives for patients, grocery stores working around the clock to keep shelves stocked, neighbors sewing masks from their kitchen tables, or people digging deep to keep local small businesses afloat, communities are coming together in large and small acts of kindness and compassion. I believe we need and deserve a politics that reflects these values.”