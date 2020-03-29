John Nichols: Vote early for Judge Karofsky

Wisconsin’s April 7 primary is still scheduled to go forward, despite the mounting evidence that it will be difficult — perhaps impossible — for a tremendous number of voters to cast ballots. Too many officials were too slow in responding to the reality of the coronavirus outbreak when there was still time to move to a vote-by-mail system that would — with sufficient accommodations for early voting and to protect people with special needs — have guaranteed a high-turnout election.

It is possible that, as the virus spreads, and as the need for Wisconsinites to remain at home becomes more urgent, a decision will be made to postpone April 7 voting. But people who want to vote should not take chances. They should vote early for Judge Jill Karofsky, the only credible contender in the race for state Supreme Court.