John Nichols: Vote early for Judge Karofsky

Wisconsin’s April 7 primary is still scheduled to go forward, despite the mounting evidence that it will be difficult — perhaps impossible — for a tremendous number of voters to cast ballots. Too many officials were too slow in responding to the reality of the coronavirus outbreak when there was still time to move to a vote-by-mail system that would — with sufficient accommodations for early voting and to protect people with special needs — have guaranteed a high-turnout election.
It is possible that, as the virus spreads, and as the need for Wisconsinites to remain at home becomes more urgent, a decision will be made to postpone April 7 voting. But people who want to vote should not take chances. They should vote early for Judge Jill Karofsky, the only credible contender in the race for state Supreme Court.
Judge Karofsky is challenging scandal-plagued Justice Dan Kelly, an appointee of former Gov. Scott Walker. Despite the fact that Kelly had no judicial experience, Walker appointed him to the high court as part of the former governor’s scheme to pack the bench with right-wing judicial activists. No justice on the current court, or in recent memory, has been so profoundly conflicted as Kelly, who represented the Republican Party in the federal trial over a lawsuit challenging the 2010 redistricting of state legislative districts. He is, literally, a leading legal advocate for the anti-democratic gerrymandering of Wisconsin.
Judge Karofsky stands in stark contrast to her rival. She had a distinguished legal career — serving as executive director of the Wisconsin Office of Crime Victim Services, a deputy district attorney for Dane County and an assistant attorney general — before her election as a Dane County Circuit Court. On that busy bench, she has distinguished herself as a thoughtful jurist who respects the rule of law, civil liberties and civil rights. Her reputation extends across the state; for instance, when members of the Milwaukee County Bar Association reviewed the contenders, Karofsky was rated qualified by 219 of the lawyers who voted. Just 120 lawyers rated Kelly qualified.
This isn’t a close call. Judge Karofsky is prepared to serve on the Supreme Court and deserves an overwhelming victory. To assure that victory, however, voters should make an extra effort to get their ballots cast and counted in this extraordinary moment.
Federal District Judge William M. Conley has ordered an extension of the deadline for people to register to vote electronically until 11:59 p.m. on March 30, due to the pandemic. (Get more information at: https://myvote.wi.gov/en-US/RegisterToVote.) Voters who are already registered can request an absentee ballot through April 2, but must mail it in immediately so that it is received by for clerks by 8 p.m. on Election Day, April 7.
Madison also allows people to vote early on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., through April 3. This “curbside voting” takes place on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. outside the City-County Building and the Madison Municipal Building. For more information, contact the League of Women Voters at https://www.lwvdanecounty.org/candidates-answers-spring-election-2020.
These are challenging times. Be safe. Be smart. Vote early for Judge Jill Karofsky.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!