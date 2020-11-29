John Nichols: Trump wants to take the internet down with him

Donald Trump has lost the popular vote by more than 6.25 million ballots. Court decisions, recounts and state certifications have confirmed that he secured just 232 electoral votes to 306 for Joe Biden. Despite Trump's false claim that "the 2020 Election was a total scam," he's on his way out of office.
Unfortunately, a slow process of transition allows lame-duck presidents to do great damage during the almost three months between Election Day in November and Inauguration Day in January. Trump's already at it, firing competent officials and pardoning his corrupt allies. But the greatest danger the soon-to-be-former president poses may be to the honest discourse that remains the lifeblood of American democracy.
Trump's presidency can be understood as a four-year assault on journalism, in which he has attacked individual reporters, newspapers and television news networks with a fury that was evident on Thanksgiving Day, when he held a deranged press conference — while seated at a "kids' table" desk — and started ranting in response to Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason's question about when Trump might finally concede his loss. "Don't talk to me that way," Trump raged. "You're just a lightweight. Don't talk to me (like) that — I'm the president of the United States. Don't ever talk to the president that way."
Trump's tantrum produced a mocking Twitter hashtag — #DiaperDon — that trended to the top of social media and embarrassed the egomaniacal president to such an extent that he snapped and tweeted (falsely): "Twitter is sending out totally false 'Trends;' that have absolutely nothing to do with what is really trending in the world. They make it up, and only negative 'stuff.'" Then he tweeted something that mattered: "For purposes of National Security, Section 230 must be immediately terminated!!!"
Crafted by Congress in 1996, Section 230 declares, “No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.” As the Electronic Frontier Foundation explains, "It shields websites from legal liability for the material users post on their platforms. Section 230 also gives these sites the leeway they need to moderate content that violates their community standards."
Trump doesn't like that moderation, as it calls out his lies. In July, his administration petitioned the Republican-controlled Federal Communications Commission with a demand that it craft a rule that could gut Section 230 protections. That's incredibly dangerous.
“If the FCC grants the administration’s proposal, no websites or platforms would be able to set their own standards for their online communities," explained Gaurav Laroia, senior counsel for the grassroots media and democracy group Free Press. "It would seriously threaten the ability of marginalized groups to organize and express their views without the government forcing them to allow racist and sexist interlopers into every conversation. It would leave sites little choice but to drown in posts from bigots, propagandists, conspiracy theorists and trolls."
Vigilance is required on every front to assure that Trump does not do more damage before Jan. 20. But defenders of honest discourse and the democracy that extends from it should be especially alert to the threat posed by Trump's pressuring of his FCC minions might crash the internet in response to a presidential fit of pique.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
