John Nichols: Trump wants to take the internet down with him

“If the FCC grants the administration’s proposal, no websites or platforms would be able to set their own standards for their online communities," explained Gaurav Laroia, senior counsel for the grassroots media and democracy group Free Press. "It would seriously threaten the ability of marginalized groups to organize and express their views without the government forcing them to allow racist and sexist interlopers into every conversation. It would leave sites little choice but to drown in posts from bigots, propagandists, conspiracy theorists and trolls."

Vigilance is required on every front to assure that Trump does not do more damage before Jan. 20. But defenders of honest discourse and the democracy that extends from it should be especially alert to the threat posed by Trump's pressuring of his FCC minions might crash the internet in response to a presidential fit of pique.

John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising. Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.