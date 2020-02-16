John Nichols: Trump's fund grab robs Wisconsin

Donald Trump promised his supporters that Mexico would pay for his vanity project along the southern border of the United States: "a great wall" that he has variously claimed will "secure the border," block "unlawful entrants" and "stop much of the drugs from pouring into this country.” Despite fact-checks that dispute his claims, Trump pursues the wall fantasy — especially when elections are looming and he needs to rally his base.

But one thing has changed. While the president is loathe to acknowledge this particular fact, he has decided to make others pay for his wall. Who? Wisconsin manufacturers and workers,

Last week, Trump's Pentagon issued a "reprogramming" notice that says it will shift $3.8 billion in funding away from planned projects in order to build additional sections of the border wall.

"The President’s unilateral action takes $101 million that was appropriated by Congress for Oshkosh Defense to build Heavy wheeled defense vehicles for the Army," noted the office of U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, who worked to secure the funding for the Oshkosh initiative and other defense projects that support jobs in the region.