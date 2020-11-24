John Nichols: Trump’s desperate last gasp is a scheme to disenfranchise Black and brown voters, students and progressives

President Trump staked his hopes for winning a second term Wisconsin and — as in so many of his endeavors — the oft-bankrupted grifter has failed. But grifters gotta grift. So Trump and his Republican enablers are now trying to rewrite history with a toxic storyline that claims the win he desperately needed was stolen by fraudulent counts from communities where Black and Latino and student voters turned out in large numbers to end his disastrous presidency.
The president is lying to himself, and to the American people. And he’s setting himself up for another humiliation, as those lies won’t change reality.
The reality is that the official canvass of votes cast by Wisconsinites in the Nov. 3 election has confirmed a 20,608-vote victory for Democrat Joe Biden, who on Jan. 20 will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.
Biden’s margin of victory in Wisconsin was not as overwhelming as his national win, where his eventual lead will easily exceed 6 million votes. But, by Wisconsin standards, it is comfortable enough. Consider the record:
In 2000, Democrat Al Gore beat Republican George W Bush in Wisconsin by 5,708 votes — a 0.22% margin of victory.
In 2004, Democrat John Kerry beat Bush by 11,384 votes — a 0.38% margin of victory.
In 2016, Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton by 22,748 votes — a 0.77% margin of victory.
In 2020, Biden is beating Trump by 20,608 votes — a 0.63% margin of victory.
Biden’s lead fits a pattern that has seen four of the last six presidential elections in the state decided by under 1% of the vote. The Democrat’s winning margin is well above the 0.25% threshold that Wisconsin set several years ago — at the behest of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker and his legislative allies — to identify the range in which a recount might have an outside chance of succeeding. The state doesn't cover the cost for a review of results outside that range, and will only authorize a recount if the margin is less than 1%.
So Trump and his lawyers have now demanded and paid for an absurdly unnecessary recount, which began Friday morning. They're peddling the delusional claim that enough "irregularities" will be identified to flip the state into his column. It's part of a multi-state initiative by the defeated president and his slow-witted enablers to foster the fantasy that — despite having lost the popular balloting by a margin that will easily exceed 6 million votes, and despite having lost five states that he carried in 2016 — he is somehow being robbed of a second term.
From the start of the 2020 campaign, Trump staked his reelection bid on a trio of states — Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — that he narrowly won in 2016. He lost all three, along with Arizona and Georgia in a devastating result. Yet, instead of conceding Biden's victory, the president is trying to find evidence of fraud in Wisconsin with a much-hyped recount.
The problem for Trump is that, because Wisconsin has had so many close elections for national and statewide posts, its county clerks are very good at counting votes. When the recount is done, it's not going to reveal massive mistakes, let alone the sort of fraudulent activity the president wants people to imagine occurred. And it's certainly not going to direct the state's 10 electoral votes into his column. Everyone, Democrats and Republicans, liberals and conservatives, recognizes what's going on. Noting that Republican lawyers have failed to produce credible evidence of wrongdoing or ineptitude, Wisconsin Elections Commission member Mark Thomsen, says of Trump, “Instead of manning up and saying 'I lost,' now he’s saying all the clerks are illegal."
The Trump campaign effectively acknowledged the absurdity of its claim by filing for recounts in only 2 of the state's 72 counties. That saved the cash-strapped president and his team some money — a statewide recount would have cost $7.9 million, while a narrower one will only cost around $3 million — but it also exposed the ugly truth of the president's strategy. The two large counties that will conduct recounts — Milwaukee, the state's major urban center, and Dane, the diverse hometown of the UW-Madison campus--were chosen to amplify the lie that large pro-Biden votes from historically Democratic counties were somehow fraudulent.
The petition seeking the recount claims "mistakes and fraud were committed throughout the state of Wisconsin, including particularly in the City of Madison, the City of Milwaukee and throughout Dane County and Milwaukee County in the counting and return of votes."
If "mistakes and fraud" were a problem throughout the state, however, why force a recount only in Dane and Milwaukee counties? The answer to that question is all too obvious.
Newly-elected state Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, noted the focus of the recount and pointed out, "This is coincidentally where 74% of the Black population in Wisconsin lives. This is the most blatant and racist form of voter suppression. For the Wisconsin GOP to continue congratulating and thanking 45 (Trump) is sickening. There will be no evidence of voter fraud, only voter suppression."
Hong is not alone in this view. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett describes the recount as a "futile attempt to destroy democracy" and says, "Everybody knows this is an attack on cities, on minorities, on places that historically have voted Democratic. Don't let anybody fool you that this is about irregularities. This is flat out an attack on democracy in cities and places where people of color live."
Imagining that a recount will overturn a 20,608-vote margin in Wisconsin is a fool's mission.
But claiming that fraud is widespread in Wisconsin while demanding a recount only in countries with large populations of Black and brown people, students and progressives is something far more nefarious. It is a crude charade that will not re-elect Trump. It will only remind Wisconsinites of why they rejected this pathetic president.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
