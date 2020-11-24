John Nichols: Trump’s desperate last gasp is a scheme to disenfranchise Black and brown voters, students and progressives

From the start of the 2020 campaign, Trump staked his reelection bid on a trio of states — Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — that he narrowly won in 2016. He lost all three, along with Arizona and Georgia in a devastating result. Yet, instead of conceding Biden's victory, the president is trying to find evidence of fraud in Wisconsin with a much-hyped recount.

The problem for Trump is that, because Wisconsin has had so many close elections for national and statewide posts, its county clerks are very good at counting votes. When the recount is done, it's not going to reveal massive mistakes, let alone the sort of fraudulent activity the president wants people to imagine occurred. And it's certainly not going to direct the state's 10 electoral votes into his column. Everyone, Democrats and Republicans, liberals and conservatives, recognizes what's going on. Noting that Republican lawyers have failed to produce credible evidence of wrongdoing or ineptitude, Wisconsin Elections Commission member Mark Thomsen, says of Trump, “Instead of manning up and saying 'I lost,' now he’s saying all the clerks are illegal."