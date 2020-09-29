John Nichols: Trump has no mandate for this illegitimate process of remaking the court

Not so the Supreme Court. The legitimacy of the judicial branch has always derived from its relationship to the other two branches. An elected president nominates judges; while, in the modern era, an elected Senate provides advice and consent.

A naked power grab that radically alters the court’s ideological balance on the eve of an election in which voters might signal that they do not want that balance to shift takes the people out of the equation. Power is not derived from the consent of the governed. Power is turned against the governed.

“For the sake of the court, the Senate must not take up a nomination to fill the vacancy left by Justice Ginsburg’s passing until after the inauguration of the next president, who would then put forth a nominee,” Feingold said, arguing that if “the president and the Senate majority ram through this illegitimate nomination and the court so constituted proceeds to inject itself in a partisan manner into possible controversies surrounding the election (as President Trump seems eager to see), the time for warning of risks and threats to the court’s legitimacy will have passed. The damage will be done, it will be irreparable, and we will all be the worse for it.

Feingold is not overstating the case. If a court that has been hastily rebalanced in the president’s favor is called upon to decide 2020 election issues, it will have no credibility as an arbiter of those issues. At that point, the court’s constitutional illegitimacy will become the nation’s constitutional crisis.

