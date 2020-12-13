John Nichols: Tom Tiffany chooses Trump over Wisconsin

Why? Because Tom Tiffany does not represent Oneida County, or the 7th Congressional District or Wisconsin. He represents Donald Trump. And if Trump proposes to trash almost 3.3 million ballots cast by Wisconsinites, Tom Tiffany says, “Yes, sir!”

John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising. He’ll discuss his new book, The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party (Verso) at 7 p.m. Tuesday. For more information, go to https://www.roomofonesown.com/event/john-nichols-author-fight-soul-democratic-party.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.