John Nichols: Tom Tiffany chooses Trump over Wisconsin

Two hundred and fifty nine residents of the Town of Little Rice in Oneida County cast ballots in the Nov. 3 presidential election. U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, who got his start in politics as a Little Rice town supervisor, signaled last week that he is prepared to disenfranchise all 259 of them.
But Tiffany’s not stopping there. When he embraced a bizarre effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election and install Donald Trump as an unelected president, the congressman signaled his openness to disenfranchising every one of the 24,241 Oneida County voters who cast ballots on Nov. 3. And every one of the 15,398 voters who cast ballots in neighboring Vilas County. And all 8,569 voters in Price County to the west. And all 16,573 voters in Lincoln County to the south.
In fact, Tiffany is prepared to disenfranchise all the voters who participated in the presidential election in northern Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District, and all the voters in every other Wisconsin congressional district.
Crazy? Absolutely.
But that’s where Tiffany’s absolute loyalty to Trump has taken him. Last Thursday, the congressman joined 126 Republican House members in attaching their names to a legal brief supporting Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s desperately delusional bid to get the U.S. Supreme Court to block Wisconsin electors from respecting the will of the people and voting for Democrat Joe Biden when the Electoral College meets Monday.
With backing from Trump, Tiffany and the other GOP deadenders, Paxton sought to get the court to effectively disregard election results from four battleground states — Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia — that backed Democrat Joe Biden over the defeated president.
Paxton, a scandal-plagued Republican who in 2015 was indicted on multiple counts of securities fraud and who faces a federal investigation for criminal wrongdoing in his current position, asked the U.S. Supreme Court to effectively bar the named states from registering their combined 62 votes for Biden. That would have dropped Biden down to 244 electoral votes — short of the 270 required to be elected. Trump’s strategy was then to have Republican-controlled state legislatures assign the disputed electoral votes to him, giving the president 294 votes and a win.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul identified Paxton’s scheme as “a genuinely embarrassing lawsuit.” And the rest of the Wisconsin congressional delegation — including some very conservative Republicans — steered clear of it. And the court rejected it.
But Tiffany signed on for the plan to disenfranchise all 3,297,352 Wisconsinites who cast presidential ballots on Nov. 3 — those who backed Biden, those who backed Trump, those who voted for third-party candidates, even the 411 people who wrote in the name of rapper Kanye West.
Why? Because Tom Tiffany does not represent Oneida County, or the 7th Congressional District or Wisconsin. He represents Donald Trump. And if Trump proposes to trash almost 3.3 million ballots cast by Wisconsinites, Tom Tiffany says, “Yes, sir!”
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising. He’ll discuss his new book, The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party (Verso) at 7 p.m. Tuesday. For more information, go to https://www.roomofonesown.com/event/john-nichols-author-fight-soul-democratic-party.
