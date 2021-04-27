John Nichols: Tom Nelson's urgent argument for a politics of social solidarity

Nelson is blunt in his assessment that "at different eras in our history, both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party have used racism to appeal to poor, working, and middle-class Americans.”

Nelson’s frankness about the past, and the present, is what makes "One Day Stronger" a powerful book. There is a feel-good story here, and he tells it well. The workers won. The Appleton Coated plant is still open, thanks to an innovative receivership objection strategy that upended plans for selling off the mill and a host of other legal and political tactics. As the author notes, “pressure from the union, the village, and a handful of determined leaders prevented a new owner from shuttering a mill and selling its parts for scrap.”

But Nelson is realistic. He knows that this story represents only one green shoot “poking out through the infertile soil of corporate greed and showing what can be done to change the destructive dynamic that currently dominates the American economy.” He proposes to nurture that shoot, by strengthening unions and by remaking the Democratic Party so that it more deeply recognizes “the labor movement and how it is inextricably part of a larger socioeconomic organism.”

Nelson has provided a bold vision, with a measure of hope, but also, a measure of stern counsel. It is possible to save family-supporting jobs, to keep mills open, to have a politics of economic, social and racial justice, with a commitment to environmental sustainability and a Green New Deal vision for the future. But, Nelson reminds us, that will require a renewal of “social solidarity” that has at its core a determination to “resist (the forces of greed and division) by building strong, vibrant and resilient communities were everyone is welcome and secure.”

