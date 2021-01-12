John Nichols: Tiffany, Fitzgerald and Johnson are just as guilty as Trump

Specifically, Bush’s resolution directs the Committee on House Administration and the Committee on Ethics “to investigate, and issue a report on, whether those members of the House who have sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election have violated their oath of office to uphold the Constitution or the rules of the House of Representatives and should face sanction, including removal from the House of Representatives.”

Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan, a Town of Vermont Democrat, is a cosponsor of Bush’s legislation, as are many of the House’s other prominent progressives. Even with that support, it will be challenging to hold Trump’s co-conspirators to account. House leaders in both parties are cautious about sanctioning their own. Already, Republicans and some Democrats are peddling nonsense about the need to “heal” — as if healing can occur without accountability.

There will be suggestions that the Republicans who objected to the certification of the results were merely standing by their party’s president. But that insults the Republicans who had the courage and the foresight to distance themselves from Trump when he urged on what Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has referred to as “a fascist riot incited by a lame-duck president desperately and illegitimately trying to cling to power.”