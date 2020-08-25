John Nichols: This Democrat is upending the GOP's 'socialism' scare tactics

Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey entered politics in 1972. Yet, he’s running one of the freshest campaigns of 2020. That's gotten the notice of grassroots Democrats across the country — including climate justice activists and others in Wisconsin — who are excited about a campaign that’s breaking the boundaries of conventional electioneering with its intellectual and ideological boldness.
Markey isn’t just talking about issues in ways that matter, he's showing how to counter right-wing attacks on Democrats who propose to a Green New Deal, Medicare for All and real responses to the shootings of unarmed Black men that the senator decries as “murders at the hands of the police.”
Recalling when he and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, introduced their Green New Deal resolution in 2019, Markey recently said, “The Republicans, Fox News, they called the Green New Deal when Alexandria and I introduced it ‘socialism.’ Well, what do you call tax breaks for 100 years for the oil, for the gas, for the coal industries — the wealthiest industries in America shaking our money out of our pockets for tax breaks for them?”
“What I say is: Give us some of that socialism for wind, and solar, and all-electric vehicles, and plug-in hybrids and storage battery technology. And we will be looking at the fossil-fuel industry in the rear-view mirror of history," he said.
Spot on!
As Democrats prepare for a fall campaign against President Trump and Republicans who find evidence of socialism in even the mildest reforms, instead of avoiding the “s” word, Democrats can clarify the debate by explaining that Republicans use the power of government for the rich, while Democrats — at least progressive Democrats — want to use that power to save the planet and the people who reside on it.
Getting arguments right will be critical this fall. And Markey’s been getting them right. That’s one of the reasons why so many progressives are so following the Massachusetts race. They recognize that he is not just another senator seeking another term. With a rising generation of young elected Democrats, Markey is embracing not just new policies, but a new politics.
Yet, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders who frequently complain about insurgents challenging incumbents in party primaries are lining up behind Markey’s challenger, Rep. Joe Kennedy III.
That’s a mistake.
The Kennedy mystique is powerful and it has long been associated with youth and the vigorous embrace of new ideas. Yet, in this year’s Massachusetts Senate campaign, it is not the 39-year-old grand-nephew of the president who proposed to “awaken the future” who has emerged as the champion of systemic change. Rather, it’s Markey, the 74-year-old son of a union organizer, who recognizes that the Democratic Party has to try harder.
Pundits wrote Markey off as a diligent policy wonk who could never match the “star power” of a Kennedy. But the senator has rewritten the script of this campaign and now has a real chance of winning the Sept. 1 primary. He’s done it as a senior member of Congress who embraces what AOC hails as “a progressive agenda for the future.” When Ocasio-Cortez arrived in Congress in 2019, most Democrats were skeptical of her Green New Deal proposal. Not Markey, a veteran environmentalist. He joined AOC as Senate sponsor of a resolution declaring “that it is the duty of the federal government to create a Green New Deal to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions through a fair and just transition for all communities and workers.”
As on nuclear disarmament, net neutrality and Medicare for All, Markey was prepared to get out front on a vital issue. He’s done the same as the lead Senate sponsor of legislation — formulated with Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Massachusetts — to hold violent police officers to account by eliminating the doctrine of qualified immunity. On Monday, Markey responded to the news of another police shooting, this time in Kenosha, by tweeting, “Jacob Blake was shot multiple times by police in broad daylight, in his van, in front of his children. We pray for his recovery and demand accountability from his shooters. Until Black and Brown communities are free from police violence, we will not have justice in our country.”
Markey’s willingness to speak up, and to act, has earned him enthusiastic support from AOC, who says that, at a point “when we have to have conversations not just about holding this administration accountable but changing the Democratic Party for the future, Ed Markey has a very critical role in making sure that climate change, as well as a bevy of other issues — health care and beyond — are critical core issues in how we fight for working people and working families in the United States.”
Young voters recognize this.
“Markey, the older candidate, seems to be pulling a Bernie Sanders with younger voters,” said Raymond La Raja, a professor of political science at UMass Amherst who helps direct polling for the school. “They break for him big time, with 71% of those under 30 years old preferring him over Kennedy. Ironically, older voters tend to be the ones least inclined to break his way.”
Those sentiments are evident in Massachusetts and nationally, as activists with the Sunrise Movement and other economic and racial and climate justice groups have been phone-banking from as far away as Wisconsin for Markey.
The likelihood is that whoever wins next Tuesday’s Massachusetts primary will win in November. But if Markey prevails, the message will be that this race is about more than individuals. This is about what is possible in our politics.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising. His new book is The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party (Verso.)
