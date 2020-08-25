John Nichols: This Democrat is upending the GOP's 'socialism' scare tactics

Markey’s willingness to speak up, and to act, has earned him enthusiastic support from AOC, who says that, at a point “when we have to have conversations not just about holding this administration accountable but changing the Democratic Party for the future, Ed Markey has a very critical role in making sure that climate change, as well as a bevy of other issues — health care and beyond — are critical core issues in how we fight for working people and working families in the United States.”

Young voters recognize this.

“Markey, the older candidate, seems to be pulling a Bernie Sanders with younger voters,” said Raymond La Raja, a professor of political science at UMass Amherst who helps direct polling for the school. “They break for him big time, with 71% of those under 30 years old preferring him over Kennedy. Ironically, older voters tend to be the ones least inclined to break his way.”

Those sentiments are evident in Massachusetts and nationally, as activists with the Sunrise Movement and other economic and racial and climate justice groups have been phone-banking from as far away as Wisconsin for Markey.

The likelihood is that whoever wins next Tuesday’s Massachusetts primary will win in November. But if Markey prevails, the message will be that this race is about more than individuals. This is about what is possible in our politics.

John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising. His new book is The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party (Verso.) Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.