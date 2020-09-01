John Nichols: These legislative candidates are organizing to address police violence

Together, we stand with protesters and recognize their right to assemble in advocacy for systemic change, while also understanding that the process in and of itself is a necessary act of mourning. We look to our elected officials across all levels of local and state government as well as our diverse community leaders and members to guide us forward. We will hold accountable our elected officials, including Mayors, City Councils, County Boards, and School Boards, and call on them to act immediately to directly dismantle racism and white supremacy as a public health crisis and to take the budgetary and legislative initiatives necessary to immediately suppress any further violence against Black and marginalized communities. Under the purview of Governor Evers and the Wisconsin Constitution, we advise for the use of the immediate removal of any insubordinate, ineffective, or negligent county elected official—including District Attorneys and County Sheriffs, provided to the Governor with authority in [ss.17.001, 17.06 (3), and 17.09 (5), Stats.]