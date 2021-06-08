John Nichols: There is still room for Mandela Barnes in a crowded Senate race

While some might suggest that Olikara tried too hard, no one will say that of Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry. A wealthy newcomer to Wisconsin, Lasry’s sales pitch was an all-too-predictable argument that decent business practices translate into a governing vision. Lasry was more appealing when he spoke of his father’s experience as an immigrant from Morocco, and when he explained — correctly — that popular Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin needs “a partner” rather than a conspiracy theory peddling colleague like Johnson.

State Sen. Chris Larson, a Milwaukee Democrat who recently entered the race, addressed the party faithful in the most robust language. Speaking in a calm, conversational tone that worked well in the video format, Larson recalled his record as an activist legislator who walked out of the Capitol as one of the 14 Democratic senators who sought to block former Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s 2011 assault on labor rights. The senator positioned himself as a progressive who calls out not just Republicans but compromise-prone Democrats. That gave heft to his appeal for a politics that seeks to “unrig the system” and recognizes the political challenges created by “the creeping, festering fascism that’s overtaking America”

The potential candidate who did not speak Sunday morning was Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who chose instead to deliver his remarks on Saturday with Gov. Tony Evers and other statewide officeholders. Barnes hasn’t decided whether to run for another term as lieutenant governor or to enter the Senate race. But his speech was the most potent of the convention. Appearing outside a barn on a family farm near Monticello, he spoke as a deeply-rooted Wisconsinite about the need to reconnect with the state’s progressive tradition of leading for economic, social and racial justice. “The history of this place gives us so much to be proud of,” he said. But Barnes warned that fights are not finished: for voting rights, worker rights, criminal justice reform and preservation of the planet. Appealing for Democratic unity to reelect Evers and to assure that “Democratic voters turn out to finally retire Ron Johnson,” Barnes concluded, “Wisconsin is a state that’s made history before, and I’m here to tell you that we’ll do it again.”

John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising. Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.