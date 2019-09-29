Former Gov. Scott Walker is all hot and bothered about the decision of House Democrats to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s wrongdoing. Unfortunately for Trump, Walker is not up to the task of making excuses for the president’s high crimes and misdemeanors.
Instead of addressing the substance of the charges against the president — that he abused his position by pressuring a foreign leader into helping dig up dirt on a political rival — Walker griped, “Lets face it. Democrats have been waiting for something to ‘justify’ their desire to Impeach President Trump since the day he took office.” Then the man Wisconsin voters turned out of office last fall devoted the remainder of his Facebook argument to complaining that Democrats had tried to turn him out of office.
Well, yes, let’s stipulate that there are partisans in both major parties. And, yes, let’s stipulate that partisans don't like it when they lose elections, as Walker confirmed with his petulant response to his 2018 defeat. But how does that change the reality of the revelations about Trump?
If the main defensive move by Trump’s amen corner is to rally the faithful with ranting about how “liberals are still in disbelief that Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton,” then Trump is even more doomed than the evidence of the past week suggests.
The fact is that liberals, like most Americans, were in disbelief when Trump lost the 2016 popular vote by 2.9 million ballots but still prevailed in the Electoral College. But everyone is well aware that Trump is now president, and there is a dawning consciousness on the part of a lot of Americans who are not Democrats that he has disregarded an oath of office that requires presidents to put the good of the country ahead of crass political schemes.
Trump and Walker may claim that the impeachment inquiry is a partisan “witch hunt.” But the transcript of the president’s “do us a favor…” strong-arming of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says different. So, too, does U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, of Michigan, arguably the truest constitutional conservative in the House.
“Don’t let President Trump or Republican officials distract you with a straw man,” warns Amash, who was elected as a Republican but now sits as an independent. “It’s about his continuing abuse of the office of the presidency.”
Honest Republicans — including officials once worked with Walker in the Republican Governors Association— have stepped up to support the impeachment inquiry.
“These are serious allegations,” says Vermont Governor Phil Scott. “We need to make sure that we do the fact finding and figure out what exactly did happen." Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker says, “Based on the stuff that I’ve read it’s a deeply disturbing situation and circumstance and I think the proper role and responsibility for Congress at this point is to investigate it and get to the bottom of it.”
Unfortunately, Walker has chosen Trump over not just honest Republicanism, but the good of the country.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.