John Nichols: The Wisconsin uprising was glorious, and Anne Feeney sang its solidarity song

It took a pandemic to stop Feeney, who died from COVID-related pneumonia on Feb. 3.

In the weeks to come, those of us who believe that labor rights are human rights will recall the Wisconsin uprising of 2011 with pride and a renewed sense of purpose. We will carry on, dedicating ourselves to the renewal of unions in Wisconsin and across this country — and to the justice struggles that Anne Feeney wrote about when she sang:

Was it Cesar Chavez? Maybe it was Dorothy Day

Some will say Dr. King or Gandhi set them on their way

No matter who your mentors are, it's pretty plain to see

That, if you've been to jail for justice, you're in good company

Have you been to jail for justice? I want to shake your hand

Cause sitting in and lyin' down are ways to take a stand

Have you sung a song for freedom? Or marched that picket line?

Have you been to jail for justice? Then you're a friend of mine.

John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. He is the author of "Uprising: How Wisconsin Renewed the Politics of Protest, from Madison to Wall Street" (Bold Type Books).

