John Nichols: The 'wear a damn mask' candidate

Hong — an issue-oriented progressive who campaigns as “a second-generation Wisconsinite, mother, community organizer, and service industry worker” — is clear about the side she is on.

She didn’t just hail the decision Thursday by Gov. Tony Evers to declare a statewide public health emergency and to issue an emergency order requiring Wisconsinites to wear face coverings. She posted another masked image and repeated the “#WearADamnMask” message.

When state Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, called on Republican legislative leaders “to immediately call the Legislature back into session to pass a joint resolution ending Governor Evers’ new illegal and unnecessary emergency declaration,” Hong pushed back with an appropriate mix of fury and sarcasm.

“Oh so now you want to go to work. Not because almost 1,000 people have died in Wisconsin from Covid19, the economy is permanently damaged and we are in the midst of multiple public health crises as well as being the most segregated state in the nation,” she wrote. “Woooooooooooow.”

Hong is blunt and unapologetic.

“Instead of suppressing the virus and condemning racism,” she says, “Wisconsin GOP leaders are leading the charge in perpetuating multiple public health crises.”