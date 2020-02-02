John Nichols: The vital issue for Democrats is electability

But, primarily, they should address issues, their own records and the records of their opponents. Why? Because how candidates approach major issues, and what they say about their records, gets to the heart of the matter.

Weak-willed apologists for the emptiness of our politics will whine about the prospect that candidates might “go negative.” But it is not unduly negative to suggest that you have a better anti-war record than a rival (as Sanders has with regard to Biden) or to suggest that fundraising in a wine cave might not be the best way to appeal to working-class voters (as Warren has with regard to Buttigieg). That’s how a meaningful debate is framed.

Instead of empty appeals to unity, a useful debate would explore the question that is most important to most Democrats: who is best prepared to attract the support that’s needed to build a winning coalition against Trump?

Let Sanders have his say. Let Warren have her say. Encourage both candidates to come with their poll data and practical arguments. Let Biden and Buttigieg and Klobuchar argue that Warren and Sanders are both too narrowly defined as progressives. Let Sanders and Warren push back, as they did so effectively in their tag-team appearance in last summer’s debate in Detroit.