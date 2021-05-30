John Nichols: The unfinished Revolution of a Wisconsin vet

Cadwell was in the “begin the world over again” camp. And he was not satisfied that the fight to deliver that portion of freedom was finished with the war in which he fought.

Because he lived to be 99 years old, making him one of the last surviving vets of the Revolutionary War, Cadwell became a living link between the founding moment and the struggle to make real the promise that “all men (and women) are created equal.”

Cadwell died Feb. 11, 1857, just 17 days short of his 100th birthday, and just four years before the first shots were fired in the Civil War. Aware that the fight to abolish the original sin of the American experiment would need to be waged, he made his epitaph an anti-slavery statement.

"Oh my country, how sure I loved thee,” it read. “In my youth I fought for, sought and saw thy prosperity. Free all thy sons. May thy freedom be universal and perpetual.”

That was a radical demand for the future that resonated with me when I first read it as a child, and that seems even more relevant today.

Paine, Cadwell and the wisest of their comrades understood that they did not fight for their freedom alone. Theirs was not a self-absorbed struggle merely to do as they pleased — or to refuse to care about the health and safety of others. It was a righteous rebellion against the concentrated wealth and power of the British Crown. And it did not stop there. Cadwell lived long enough to explain the plain truth that, for America's promise to be realized, his countrymen and women would need to revolt against the sin of human bondage — just as we must resist the racial and social and economic injustice that denies that promise in our time.

John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times.

