John Nichols: The state should step up to address police brutality

As a newly-elected state legislator in 1965, representing what was then known as Milwaukee’s “inner core,” Lloyd Barbee joined the Citizen’s Anti-Police Brutality Committee in calling out the violent racism of the Milwaukee Police Department.
“Make no mistake about it, we have some law officers in this city who consistently insult, harass, and brutalize Milwaukee Negroes,” the committee warned. “We have law officers who act on the assumption that every Negro is a second class citizen, a person to be treated with contempt, a person without rights before the law. Incidents which exemplify these attitudes range in seriousness from what one censures as poor human relations to what one condemns as inhumanity.”
Milwaukee’s Fire and Police Commission was toothless, and Police Chief Harold Breier was openly hostile. Refusing even to require that officers wear name tags or badges — a practice that made it virtually impossible to hold them accountable for acts of brutality — Breier declared, “I run the police department and if I feel the officers should not wear badges for some reason then they won't."
Breier was insulated from oversight by city law that gave the police chief lifetime tenure and a “freeholder” rule that said only property owners could make complaints about police brutality. Even when reforms were initiated by the city council, the chief refused to comply — and officials let him get away with it. Surveying the circumstance in Milwaukee, Barbee said “you can’t expect whites to change things, because they are happy things the way they are.”
So Barbee, a fearless civil rights lawyer and activist, sought a statewide fix — proposing legislation to protect all Wisconsinites from physical and verbal abuse while in police custody. He also sought to require inquests into deaths caused by police officers, and psychological screening of applicants for police jobs. Barbee worked in the 1960s to end prosecution of victimless crimes, and to address the causes of mass incarceration.
Barbee was dismissed as a radical. Most of his efforts were thwarted. Yet, he persevered — leaving an activist legacy that resonates in this moment of outcry over the deaths of George Floyd and so many other unarmed African Americans in police custody.
Cities should act to change policing. But, where cities fail, the state should lead. Last week, Gov. Tony Evers endorsed legislation introduced by state Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison, and state Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, which would require police departments to adopt language mandating that deadly force only be used as a last resort. The measure proposes additional constraints on the use of force and protects whistleblowers.
This is the sort of legislation that should have been adopted long ago, back in Lloyd Barbee’s day. We dare not delay any longer.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
