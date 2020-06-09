John Nichols: The state should step up to address police brutality

As a newly-elected state legislator in 1965, representing what was then known as Milwaukee’s “inner core,” Lloyd Barbee joined the Citizen’s Anti-Police Brutality Committee in calling out the violent racism of the Milwaukee Police Department.

“Make no mistake about it, we have some law officers in this city who consistently insult, harass, and brutalize Milwaukee Negroes,” the committee warned. “We have law officers who act on the assumption that every Negro is a second class citizen, a person to be treated with contempt, a person without rights before the law. Incidents which exemplify these attitudes range in seriousness from what one censures as poor human relations to what one condemns as inhumanity.”

Milwaukee’s Fire and Police Commission was toothless, and Police Chief Harold Breier was openly hostile. Refusing even to require that officers wear name tags or badges — a practice that made it virtually impossible to hold them accountable for acts of brutality — Breier declared, “I run the police department and if I feel the officers should not wear badges for some reason then they won't."