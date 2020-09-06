John Nichols: The scorching cynicism of Donald Trump

Media attention has focused on the “losers” and “suckers” quotes. But I was struck by another section of the article, which reported that “Trump, on that same trip, asked aides, ‘Who were the good guys in this war?’”

That’s a measure of the extent to which Donald Trump grew up in a different America than I did.

I was raised in Union Grove, a village with a population of 970 when I was born. The biggest day on the annual calendar was Memorial Day, when everyone would gather at the high school and then march a mile through town to the cemetery. There, after a short ceremony, the people of Union Grove would gather around the graves and recall the stories of soldiers who had served in every war since the Revolution.

Often the tales were told by the soldiers themselves. Miles Hulett remembered serving in the U.S. Army Veterinary Corps during World War I, no small duty at a time when armies still maintained cavalry divisions. Charles Weiler, who we all knew as the mailman, remembered seeing action with the 5th Armored Division during World War II. During the Battle of the Bulge, he was wounded and then the ambulance in which he was traveling was captured by the German SS and he was briefly held as a Prisoner of War.

As kids, we hung on every word of the story. We didn’t think Charles Weiler was a “loser” or a “sucker.” We thought of him as a heroic fighter against fascism.

John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times.

