John Nichols: The robots are still coming for your job

Candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination have been leaving the race on a daily basis. Billionaire Tom Steyer quit Saturday night. Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg quit Sunday night. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar quit Monday afternoon. It could well be that it will be a two-person contest, or no contest at all by the time Wisconsin votes on April 7, and I regret that.
It’s not just that I want Wisconsin to be the center of attention — which, of course, it could still be. It’s also that we have lost some of the most innovative thinkers in a race.
For Democrats, the 2020 nomination contest is about finding someone to beat Donald Trump. But it must also be about framing out new ideas and new approaches to the politics that gave us Trump and Trumpism.
That’s why I regret that tech entrepreneur and author Andrew Yang is not running any longer.
Yang held on longer than most. Not only did he compete in the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary, but he appeared in the last debate before New Hampshire. As usual, he got less air time than the other candidate. And what he got did not do Yang all that much good — after earning more than 5% of the initial vote in Iowa he was at around 3% in New Hampshire. But his bid did the discourse a lot of good.
Unlike the candidate who replaced him on the Democratic debate stage, billionaire Mike Bloomberg, Yang did not buy his way into the competition. He earned his place on the basis of the future-of-work, future-of-society issues he focused on, and the enthusiasm with which he sought to address them. And, also unlike Bloomberg, Yang rejected elitist "know-it-all" messaging in favor of themes that focused on human needs and human concerns in an era of radical economic and social transformation.
The Yang campaign outlasted the campaigns of more prominent Democrats because it staked out territory that was otherwise unoccupied. The candidate summed it up in the fourth Democratic debate, when he was actually given enough time to make his point about how automation is already changing not just our work life but our politics.
“I’ve been talking to Americans around the country about automation. And they’re smart. They see what’s happening around them," Yang said. "Their Main Street stores are closing. They see a self-serve kiosk in every McDonald’s, every grocery store, every CVS. Driving a truck is the most common job in 29 states, including this one — 3.5 million truck drivers in this country. And my friends in California are piloting self-driving trucks. What is that going to mean for the 3.5 million truckers or the 7 million Americans who work in truck stops, motels, and diners that rely upon the truckers getting out and having a meal? Saying this is a rules problem is ignoring the reality that Americans see around us every single day.”
Yang delivered that message in multiple debate appearances — as he did throughout an unlikely campaign that secured significant funding and fervent support from a base of young, tech-savvy supporters — that Donald Trump’s reactionary politics fills a void created by the Democrats’ failure to wrestle with next-economy issues. To my view, his solutions were a bit too gimmicky. While I valued his highlighting of universal basic income schemes as a response to the replacement of workers by driverless trucks, grocery-store scanners and warehouse and factory robots, I never thought it was a sufficient response.
But I do not put all the blame on Yang for this. When I talked with Yang during the course of the campaign, he expressed a good deal of frustration with the challenge of opening up a deep discussion about the issues that arise from changes in manufacturing, transportation and the retail economy that extend from automation, artificial intelligence and a race toward the future that he correctly argued is more focused on algorithms than humanity.
“Our political process is not really well designed for us to get into the weeds on what the data look like in automation and many other subject areas," he explained. And, of course, this is true.
Yet, Yang had a hard time opening up the debate. Our political processes are not designed to consider the future.
Had the other candidates and debate moderators engaged with the seriousness that is required, Yang would have been pressured to frame out his proposals in ways that might well have addressed the questions that arose regarding UBI and a host of other issues that he raised. If the candidates had really engaged in a debate about the future of work, the future of the economy and the future of society, Yang and his rivals might well have taken the whole campaign to a higher level. The fact that this did not happen at key turns during the campaign was, he explained after one of the debates last fall, “very edifying and a little bit disappointing, frankly."
But, make no mistake, the debate about the future is going to have to happen. The issues that Yang sought to make central to the 2020 competition — as part of a mix that must also include climate change, war and peace, economic inequality and racial injustice — will not go away. Why? Because whether the remaining Democrats are up for the discussion or not, the robots are still coming for your job.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
