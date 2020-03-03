John Nichols: The robots are still coming for your job

Candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination have been leaving the race on a daily basis. Billionaire Tom Steyer quit Saturday night. Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg quit Sunday night. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar quit Monday afternoon. It could well be that it will be a two-person contest, or no contest at all by the time Wisconsin votes on April 7, and I regret that.

It’s not just that I want Wisconsin to be the center of attention — which, of course, it could still be. It’s also that we have lost some of the most innovative thinkers in a race.

For Democrats, the 2020 nomination contest is about finding someone to beat Donald Trump. But it must also be about framing out new ideas and new approaches to the politics that gave us Trump and Trumpism.

That’s why I regret that tech entrepreneur and author Andrew Yang is not running any longer.

Yang held on longer than most. Not only did he compete in the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary, but he appeared in the last debate before New Hampshire. As usual, he got less air time than the other candidate. And what he got did not do Yang all that much good — after earning more than 5% of the initial vote in Iowa he was at around 3% in New Hampshire. But his bid did the discourse a lot of good.