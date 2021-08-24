John Nichols | The most dynamic labor leader in the country is coming to Madison

Nelson’s militancy played a critical role in ending the government shutdown of 2019 by raising the prospect of a general strike that could have shut down air travel. In 2020 she was in the center of negotiations to protect frontline personnel from COVID-19 and the economic devastation that extended from it. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders made her one of his representatives on the unity commission that framed the 2020 Democratic platform. And she’s emerged as perhaps the strongest advocate for moves to protect worker rights by the Biden administration and the new Congress. Her name has been floated as a potential head of the AFL-CIO or U.S. Labor Secretary.