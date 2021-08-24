John Nichols | The most dynamic labor leader in the country is coming to Madison

When the nation’s most innovative and adventurous business journal, Fast Company, set out to examine the groundswell in labor organizing that has extended from the coronavirus pandemic, the editors featured Sara Nelson — the international president of the Association of Flight Attendants and a key member of the AFL-CIO executive board — on the cover.
Why? Because, they explained, Nelson is “a new kind of labor leader — one embracing progressive issues that unions have traditionally dismissed (climate change, racial justice) while going on the offensive against corporate counterparts.”
Rolling Stone just highlighted her as part of its “The Next Wave” series on the new leaders who will shape America’s future. And on Sept. 17, The Capital Times Ideas Fest will welcome Nelson for a keynote conversation on fighting sexism and racism in workplaces, extending the influence of organized labor and forging the next economy in the aftermath of the pandemic.
“(Nelson) gives voice and power to the kind of tactics that once helped build the labor movement, but have not been seen as respectable for a very, very long time,” says Erik Loomis, an assistant professor at the University of Rhode Island and author of "A History of America in Ten Strikes."
“Militant is the word perhaps most often used to describe Nelson’s style,” explains Fast Company senior editor Morgan Clendaniel.
Nelson’s militancy played a critical role in ending the government shutdown of 2019 by raising the prospect of a general strike that could have shut down air travel. In 2020 she was in the center of negotiations to protect frontline personnel from COVID-19 and the economic devastation that extended from it. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders made her one of his representatives on the unity commission that framed the 2020 Democratic platform. And she’s emerged as perhaps the strongest advocate for moves to protect worker rights by the Biden administration and the new Congress. Her name has been floated as a potential head of the AFL-CIO or U.S. Labor Secretary.
