John Nichols: The Iowa caucuses are a fiasco that needs to stop

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg all delivered enthusiastic speeches. Buttigieg went the farthest, all but claiming victory — despite indications from the Sanders camp that they had the advantage. When all was said and done Monday night, however, they were all denied the glory that comes with being declared the winner by the Associated Press and the next-morning headlines, and the “Iowa bump” momentum that might extend from them.

A chaotic race that was waiting for a clear front-runner to emerge remained — on the night when a clarifying signal was supposed to be sent — a chaotic race that was waiting for a clear front-runner to emerge. And candidates who ran better than expected on caucus night, like Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and entrepreneur Andrew Yang, were denied an important opportunity to highlight signs of actual strength as they position for debates and primaries to come.

As such, the real winners could turn out to be former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, the free-spending billionaire candidate who declined to participate in the caucuses, and President Donald Trump. Bloomberg gets to keep spending his way into the chaotic and ill-defined Democratic competition, while Trump will seize the spotlight Tuesday evening with his State of the Union address.