John Nichols: The cruelest election in the history of Wisconsin

They were sabotaged by politicians. They were subverted by judicial activists on the courts.
They were forced to choose between sheltering at home and protecting themselves from the coronavirus pandemic, or exercising their right to vote.
Thousands of Wisconsinites decided April 7 to take the risk and cast their ballots in an election that should have been postponed. Hours after an effort by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to extend absentee voting so that no one would have to cast in-person ballots on Tuesday was challenged by Republican leaders in the Legislature and then blocked by political cronies of those Republicans on the Wisconsin Supreme Court and by the U.S. Supreme Court, voters started showing up at the limited number of polling places that were opened in Milwaukee.
They spaced six feet apart, forming lines that stretched out of those polling places, down streets and around corners, for block after block. They waited for hours. Armed only with handmade masks and their faith in democracy, they persisted. When it began to rain, when hail pelted southeastern Wisconsin, they persisted. Some carried signs, like the one Jennifer Taff held as she waited for two hours to cast a ballot at Milwaukee’s Washington High School: "This is ridiculous."
“I’m disgusted. I requested an absentee ballot almost three weeks ago and never got it,” she told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I have a father dying from lung disease and I have to risk my life and his just to exercise my right to vote.”
Most were furious. Gretchen Fennema, a 46-year-old Milwaukeean, applied for an absentee ballot for herself, as did her 70-year-old father, who suffers from bronchitis. The ballots never came.
“So we decided Monday night that we were going to have to go,” the laid-off worker said. “There was no other option. We were not going to miss voting. I cannot remember when I ever missed an election.”
Fennema and her dad headed to Riverside High School in Milwaukee, waited in a line of cars, and finally cast a curbside ballot. As they drove away, Gretchen attached an “I Voted” sticker on the bandana that served as her mask and posted a selfie with a message for the legislators and the courts: “F*** you, Wisconsin GOP.”
Fennema and thousands of Wisconsinites voted with a vengeance. But just as many Wisconsinites—those who were immunocompromised, those who lived with ailing and elderly family members, those who were legitimately frightened — were disenfranchised.
Riverside High School was one of just five polling places that opened in Milwaukee Tuesday, a city that usually operates 180 voting centers on election day. Because so many poll workers are older, and because so many of them chose not to take the risk of working this election, cities across the state had to cut their operations to the bone. In Green Bay, where only two polling places opened, voters waited three-and-a-half hours to cast ballots at a local high school where the line surrounded the building. They were the ones who could make it to the polls. Throughout the day, there were reports of vulnerable Wisconsinites who did not get absentee ballots they had requested and who did not dare go vote in person. The chaotic circumstance confirmed the concern of Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, who had warned before the election, “We’re in the position of asking people to choose either their health or their right to vote and in our opinion that’s unjust, it’s unlawful, it’s unsafe.”
Wisconsinites were justifiably outraged by the position they were put in by the decisions of the state Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court to force the state to hold a dangerous and convoluted election at a time when people were being told to stay at home to protect themselves from a deadly virus.
Emilio De Torre, director of community engagement for the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin, observed last week, “People seem to literally be taking their life into their hands to attempt to vote.”
They were placed at risk unnecessarily; 15 other states that were set to vote in this period decided to move their elections — or to rearrange them in ways that averted in-person voting. But in Wisconsin, the epicenter of the sort of win-at-any-cost politics favored by President Trump, Republican legislators and their allies on the courts upended a necessary move by Evers to cancel in-person balloting and to extend voting for local elections, a critical contest for a seat on the state Supreme Court and a Democratic presidential primary that pitted former Vice President Joe Biden against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Vos and Fitzgerald acted with intent — as did the judicial activists on the state Supreme Court who did their bidding. They wanted to suppress the votes of Wisconsinites who might not agree with their narrow political agenda. Along with former Gov. Scott Walker, Vos and Fitzgerald have for more than a decade been practicing win-at-any-cost politics with a crude determination that harmed our state and — because Wisconsin Republicans have so frequently exported their infamy — our nation.
There was no hyperbole in Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Ben Wikler’s assertion that “Wisconsin’s election offers a nightmare vision of what the whole country could see in the fall. A fight in which Democrats struggle to balance democracy with public health, and the GOP remorselessly weaponizes courts, election laws, and coronavirus itself to disenfranchise the voters who stand in its way.”
Vos, Fitzgerald and their judicial cronies have exposed themselves as racketeers who will destroy anything, and anyone, in their reckless pursuit of political advantage. Their sins against democracy, civil society and human decency must never be forgotten.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
