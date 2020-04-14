John Nichols: The cruelest election in the history of Wisconsin

Riverside High School was one of just five polling places that opened in Milwaukee Tuesday, a city that usually operates 180 voting centers on election day. Because so many poll workers are older, and because so many of them chose not to take the risk of working this election, cities across the state had to cut their operations to the bone. In Green Bay, where only two polling places opened, voters waited three-and-a-half hours to cast ballots at a local high school where the line surrounded the building. They were the ones who could make it to the polls. Throughout the day, there were reports of vulnerable Wisconsinites who did not get absentee ballots they had requested and who did not dare go vote in person. The chaotic circumstance confirmed the concern of Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, who had warned before the election, “We’re in the position of asking people to choose either their health or their right to vote and in our opinion that’s unjust, it’s unlawful, it’s unsafe.”