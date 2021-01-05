John Nichols: The challenge to Biden's victory confirms the rot at the GOP's core

Joshua David Hawley would like you to know he is very smart.

The senator from Missouri is determined to be the next Republican president of the United States, and a huge part of the argument he is making for himself is that he is more mentally agile than the Republicans who have led the party since a similarly intelligent and similarly conniving Richard Nixon was ushered out of the Oval Office in 1974.

Hawley's official biography does not merely note that he is a graduate of Stanford University and Yale Law School, it brags that he "is recognized as one of the nation’s leading constitutional lawyers." His campaign team — and Hawley is always campaigning — has, since he jumped on the political fast track in 2016, portrayed the youngest member of the Senate as a conservative intellectual who co-authored a book about Teddy Roosevelt, wrote discourses on 4th-century theologian Pelagius, and regularly outwits liberal agendas with daring legal and legislative strategies.

There is no question that Hawley is a brighter light in the GOP firmament than dim bulbs such as Wisconsin's Ron Johnson, the Ayn Rand-worshiping conspiracy theorist who can always be counted on to play the fool for President Trump.