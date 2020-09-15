John Nichols: Tens of thousands of those deaths were preventable. Donald Trump’s lies made them inevitable

In the spring and summer of 2020, tens of millions of Americans took their president seriously. They believed him as he downplayed the pandemic, week after week, month after month, and engaged in what Trump admitted last week was cheerleading.

One of the Americans who believed Trump was Mark Anthony Urquiza, a 65-year-old Arizonan who died June 30 after more than three weeks battling COVID-19.

His daughter, Kristin Urquiza, told last month’s Democratic National Convention, “My dad, Mark Anthony Urquiza, should be here today, but he isn’t. He had faith in Donald Trump. He voted for him, listened to him, believed him and his mouthpieces when they said that coronavirus was under control and going to disappear; that it was okay to end social distancing rules before it was safe; and that if you had no underlying health conditions, you’d probably be fine."

“My dad was a healthy 65-year-old," Urquiza said. "His only preexisting condition was trusting Donald Trump, and for that, he paid with his life.”

Mark Anthony Urquiza was not alone. Trump’s deliberate deception and dereliction of duty has led thousands to their deaths. The toll rises with each passing day, and Trump keeps saying, as he did Thursday, “Calm, no panic!”

Wrong — panic!

This presidency is America’s preexisting condition. Until it is ended, Donald Trump will continue to lie, and Americans will continue to die.

