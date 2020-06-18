John Nichols: Stacey Abrams on how to have a safe and fair November election

• There should be a postmark requirement. The Supreme Court, despite their disastrous decision in (a case involving the voting in Wisconsin), acknowledged that it is insufficient to say that it has to be returned by a certain date because most people have no control over the mail, especially those who live in remote and rural communities where mail delivery was slow early on and is now creeping along.

If we meet those gold standards, if we make sure that there's the opportunity for registration on the same day or early online registration, then we can have successful elections.

And I'll point out this: South Korea had their first incidence of COVID-19 around the same time as the United States. In the midst of their process, on April 15, they had a national election, which achieved the highest turnout that they have had since the 1990s. President Moon managed to maintain and manage a successful democracy in the midst of a pandemic.

I believe America is capable of the same. I do not believe that there is any justification — certainly not the abject lie of rampant voter fraud — that should deter us from doing what the majority of Americans believe, which is that if you're eligible to vote, you should be able to vote, and that means you should be able to vote by mail if you choose, and if you choose not to or cannot, that you can vote in-person.