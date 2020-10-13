John Nichols: Shouldn't the people running elections be free from party politics?

Wisconsin’s 72 counties elect hundreds of officials. County executives are elected on a nonpartisan basis. So are county boards. But clerks, treasurers, district attorneys, sheriffs and other countywide officials are elected on partisan ballot lines. That has never made any sense and, at a point when politicians and parties are so determined to divide and conquer our battered communities, it makes even less sense now.
So Alicia Leinberger is doing something about it.
A veteran environmental activist and small business owner in Viroqua, she is running for Vernon county clerk this year as an independent.
Leinberger has a rich history of involvement in local, state and national politics, as a former legislative candidate and Bernie Sanders delegate to the Democratic National Convention. She knows that partisan politics has its place. But Leinberger argues that some of the most important functions of government ought not get bogged down in partisan politics.
“The clerk’s office shouldn’t be partisan,” she says. “It’s ridiculous to do it this way. Why should we have a Democratic or a Republican county clerk? And, while we’re at it, why should we have a partisan sheriff? A partisan district attorney?”
Leinberger is right. While all county positions should be elected on a nonpartisan basis, that is especially true of the clerks, who oversee elections.
Some of the ablest clerks in Wisconsin are Democrats, like Dane County’s Scott McDonell, and some are Republicans, like Winnebago County Clerk Sue Ertmer. But what makes a clerk like McDonell — who's been a state and national leader on election issues — stand out is not his party label; it’s his determination to rise above partisanship and champion democracy.
So why not just do away with the party labels?
Wisconsin counties have operated on autopilot for so long that most people don’t ask the basic questions about how best the public interest is served. But Leinberger is one of those people who always thinks a little deeper, pushes a little harder and gets to the heart of the matter.
So she’s campaigning this fall against a Republican candidate for Vernon County’s open clerk’s job as an independent. Her yard signs declare that she’s “free from party politics,” and she says that’s how she would run the clerk’s office.
“What I’m promising is to question everything and to not have allegiance to either party. If you’re serving as the clerk, if you’re overseeing elections, your allegiance should be to the people,” Leingberger said through a Democracy for America mask on which activist messages — “Black Lives Matter,” “No Human is Illegal,” “Science is Real,” “Women’s Rights” — form the word “Vote.”
If elected, Leinberger says her focus will be on making it easier to vote, and on getting people who may not be regular voters engaged with elections. She wants to hold forums that will educate people on how they can get involved, and in particular she wants to encourage people to put issue-oriented advisory referendums on county ballots.
“It doesn’t have to be just candidates and parties. We can vote on issues, which I think gets people more interested and involved,” she says. “Imagine if there were three or four advisory referendums on the ballot at election time. People could discuss issues, debate them and start conversations about what needs to be done. The referendum results would give elected representatives a real sense of what people want to see happen.”
Leinberger’s enthusiasm about the possibilities of the county clerk’s office is encouraging. Wisconsin needs more people to run for county posts — too many of which are filled without competitive elections. And we need more people to think about how to refocus these vital elected positions on serving the people rather than own partisan ambitions or partisan agendas.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
