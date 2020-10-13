John Nichols: Shouldn't the people running elections be free from party politics?

If elected, Leinberger says her focus will be on making it easier to vote, and on getting people who may not be regular voters engaged with elections. She wants to hold forums that will educate people on how they can get involved, and in particular she wants to encourage people to put issue-oriented advisory referendums on county ballots.

“It doesn’t have to be just candidates and parties. We can vote on issues, which I think gets people more interested and involved,” she says. “Imagine if there were three or four advisory referendums on the ballot at election time. People could discuss issues, debate them and start conversations about what needs to be done. The referendum results would give elected representatives a real sense of what people want to see happen.”

Leinberger’s enthusiasm about the possibilities of the county clerk’s office is encouraging. Wisconsin needs more people to run for county posts — too many of which are filled without competitive elections. And we need more people to think about how to refocus these vital elected positions on serving the people rather than own partisan ambitions or partisan agendas.

John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising. Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.