John Nichols: Shiva Bidar never ran for mayor, but let’s not end the speculation just yet

Madison Ald. Shiva Bidar, who twice served as president on the Common Council, announced Monday that she will not seek another term in next spring’s municipal election. Her departure represents a huge loss for progressive policy making, as she was an outspoken and highly effective advocate for economic, social and racial justice who placed a special emphasis on speaking up for the city’s diverse and growing immigrant communities.
First elected in 2009 from the near west side’s 5th District, Bidar emerged immediately as a leader on the city’s legislative body. She was outspoken and courageous, always prepared and well ahead of the curve when it came to discussions of policing, housing, health care, transportation and the broad spectrum of issues in which she developed expertise. That led to speculation that she might run for Madison’s top job. After serving just one term on the council, a 2011 Capital Times headline identified her as “as rising star in Madison” and asked “could she be mayor some day?”
“For some who have watched her profile grow within her adopted hometown, the question has become, what will (Bidar) lead next?” the article teased. “Her name has come up as a strong candidate for a future mayor’s race, among other elected offices. Bidar-Sielaff herself won’t commit to anything at this point, preferring to live in the present. One thing that is certain, however, is that the Iranian-born, Spanish-raised (Bidar) is, for the foreseeable future, committed to working to improve Madison.”
Bidar did just that, stepping up to lead the council and addressing issues with a sense of urgency that sought to get to the root of structural racism and the city’s wealth gap. Her work was broadly recognized, with honors that included the 2019-20 UW Outstanding Women of Color Award, the 2018 Centro Hispano of Dane County Visionary Award and the 2018 Wisconsin LGBT Chamber Advocate of the Year. Yet, she chose not to enter the 2015 and 2019 races for mayor, despite urging from many Madisonians who believed she could be a transformational leader for the city.
Bidar’s decision to leave the council will take her out of the most contentious space in local politics. And she will be plenty busy in her position as UW Health’s Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer, where she’s driven initiatives related to diversity, equity and inclusion. But it is far too early to end the speculation about an eventual bid for mayor — or for county executive or any number of other positions — by Bidar, who announced her decision not to seek another council term with an observation that "much work still needs to be done and a steadfast commitment to racial equity must remain at the center of the work ahead.”
The fact is that Madison has seen few leaders so skilled and so engaged as this alder. If, after a time away, she chooses to return to the campaign trail, Shiva Bidar might yet be that transformational leader.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!