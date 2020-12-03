John Nichols: Shiva Bidar never ran for mayor, but let’s not end the speculation just yet

Bidar did just that, stepping up to lead the council and addressing issues with a sense of urgency that sought to get to the root of structural racism and the city’s wealth gap. Her work was broadly recognized, with honors that included the 2019-20 UW Outstanding Women of Color Award, the 2018 Centro Hispano of Dane County Visionary Award and the 2018 Wisconsin LGBT Chamber Advocate of the Year. Yet, she chose not to enter the 2015 and 2019 races for mayor, despite urging from many Madisonians who believed she could be a transformational leader for the city.

Bidar’s decision to leave the council will take her out of the most contentious space in local politics. And she will be plenty busy in her position as UW Health’s Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer, where she’s driven initiatives related to diversity, equity and inclusion. But it is far too early to end the speculation about an eventual bid for mayor — or for county executive or any number of other positions — by Bidar, who announced her decision not to seek another council term with an observation that "much work still needs to be done and a steadfast commitment to racial equity must remain at the center of the work ahead.”

The fact is that Madison has seen few leaders so skilled and so engaged as this alder. If, after a time away, she chooses to return to the campaign trail, Shiva Bidar might yet be that transformational leader.

John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising. Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.