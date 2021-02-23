John Nichols: Shirley Chisholm’s revolutionary vision for a new politics is winning

It was never easy for Chisholm or her backers. The congresswoman from New York asked her party and her country to throw off the racist and sexist politics of the past and imagine a new America.

“I’m a revolutionary at heart now and I’ve got to run,” she said, “even though it might be the downfall of my career.”

Chisholm proposed an intersectional politics that would forge multi-racial urban and rural coalitions.

“I am not the candidate of Black America, although I am Black and proud. I am not the candidate of the women’s movement of this country, although I am equally proud of that,” she said. “I am not the candidate of any political bosses or special interests. I am the candidate of the people.”

Against a crowd of white male contenders — some of whom shared her progressive politics, most of whom did not — Chisholm ran as the “Unbought and Unbossed” candidate. A militant foe of the war in Vietnam and a champion of the economic and social justice movements that had organized so effectively during the 1960s, she never minced words. As a co-convener of the National Women’s Political Caucus, she declared, “Women in this country must become revolutionaries. We must refuse to accept the old, the traditional roles and stereotypes.”