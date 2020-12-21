John Nichols: Shirley Abrahamson was our truest Wisconsinite

No one ever sworn a truer oath to uphold the constitutions of the state of Wisconsin and the United States than Shirley Abrahamson. She did not merely uphold the law, as the longest serving justice in the history of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, and its ablest chief justice. She showed us its majestic potential, and in so doing transformed our understanding of Wisconsin progressivism.
This state's great contribution to the ideological debate was, and is, the progressive movement. That movement has always been associated with former Gov. and U.S. Senator Robert M. La Follette. Yet, it was shaped and defined by two chief justices of the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
The first of these justices was Edward George Ryan, a founding figure in the state who in the 1870s served as chief justice of its highest court. In 1873, Ryan delivered a populist call to arms that challenged the rise of corporate power and economic autocracy with the stirring question: "Which shall rule, wealth or man?" La Follette was present when the chief justice spoke those words, and framed his political career as a response.
Generations of progressives built their activism on the foundation Ryan established. Yet, it was an incomplete and shaky foundation, as it focused so tightly on economics that it failed to recognize other injustices. Other inequalities. Ryan did not entertain the prospect that the struggle might be between wealth and women, who to this day are paid less than their male colleagues. He failed to recognize that economic discrimination would be coupled with racial discrimination — in his time, and ours.
A century after Ryan issued his warning, a progressive governor, Patrick Lucey, endeavored to bend the arc of progress in new directions. He appointed Vel Phillips to a Milwaukee County judgeship and put her on course to become the first African American to serve in statewide office. A few years later, he appointed Abrahamson to the serve on the Wisconsin Supreme Court — a body that until her selection had consisted solely of white men.
Shirley Abrahamson said at the time of her appointment in 1976 that she did not believe she was chosen because she was a woman. That was true. Her intellect and her legal skills were far superior to those of the men Lucey might have chosen.
But there was more to it than that. Abrahamson had grown up around Holocaust survivors and understood the full scope and character of the threats posed by discrimination based on religion, ethnicity, race or class. She had embraced the civil rights movement as a young lawyer in Madison, becoming a drafter and champion of the city’s groundbreaking open housing law. She championed gender equity, LGBT+ rights and economic fairness with intersectional understanding and zeal.
With the more than 450 Supreme Court decisions that she wrote, with the more than 3,500 written decisions in which she participated, with tens of thousands of public appearances and official actions over 43 years as the state’s most prominent jurist, Abrahamson extended our understanding of what equal justice truly means — for women, for people of color, for lesbians and gays, for immigrants, for people with disabilities, for workers, for all Wisconsinites.
Shirley Abrahamson fought to make the rule of law whole. In so doing, she extended our understanding of progressivism, and of how Wisconsin might yet realize the promise of its motto: "Forward." She was our bravest sister, our finest jurist, our most visionary progressive, our truest Wisconsinite.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.