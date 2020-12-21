 Skip to main content
John Nichols: Shirley Abrahamson was our truest Wisconsinite
Shirley Abrahamson is sworn in to the Wisconsin Supreme Court in 1976 by U.S. Supreme Court Justice William Rehnquist. She was the first woman to be appointed to the state’s highest court, chosen by former Gov. Patrick Lucey.

No one ever sworn a truer oath to uphold the constitutions of the state of Wisconsin and the United States than Shirley Abrahamson. She did not merely uphold the law, as the longest serving justice in the history of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, and its ablest chief justice. She showed us its majestic potential, and in so doing transformed our understanding of Wisconsin progressivism.

This state's great contribution to the ideological debate was, and is, the progressive movement. That movement has always been associated with former Gov. and U.S. Senator Robert M. La Follette. Yet, it was shaped and defined by two chief justices of the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The first of these justices was Edward George Ryan, a founding figure in the state who in the 1870s served as chief justice of its highest court. In 1873, Ryan delivered a populist call to arms that challenged the rise of corporate power and economic autocracy with the stirring question: "Which shall rule, wealth or man?" La Follette was present when the chief justice spoke those words, and framed his political career as a response.

Generations of progressives built their activism on the foundation Ryan established. Yet, it was an incomplete and shaky foundation, as it focused so tightly on economics that it failed to recognize other injustices. Other inequalities. Ryan did not entertain the prospect that the struggle might be between wealth and women, who to this day are paid less than their male colleagues. He failed to recognize that economic discrimination would be coupled with racial discrimination — in his time, and ours.

A century after Ryan issued his warning, a progressive governor, Patrick Lucey, endeavored to bend the arc of progress in new directions. He appointed Vel Phillips to a Milwaukee County judgeship and put her on course to become the first African American to serve in statewide office. A few years later, he appointed Abrahamson to the serve on the Wisconsin Supreme Court — a body that until her selection had consisted solely of white men.

Shirley Abrahamson said at the time of her appointment in 1976 that she did not believe she was chosen because she was a woman. That was true. Her intellect and her legal skills were far superior to those of the men Lucey might have chosen.

But there was more to it than that. Abrahamson had grown up around Holocaust survivors and understood the full scope and character of the threats posed by discrimination based on religion, ethnicity, race or class. She had embraced the civil rights movement as a young lawyer in Madison, becoming a drafter and champion of the city’s groundbreaking open housing law. She championed gender equity, LGBT+ rights and economic fairness with intersectional understanding and zeal.

With the more than 450 Supreme Court decisions that she wrote, with the more than 3,500 written decisions in which she participated, with tens of thousands of public appearances and official actions over 43 years as the state’s most prominent jurist, Abrahamson extended our understanding of what equal justice truly means — for women, for people of color, for lesbians and gays, for immigrants, for people with disabilities, for workers, for all Wisconsinites.

Shirley Abrahamson fought to make the rule of law whole. In so doing, she extended our understanding of progressivism, and of how Wisconsin might yet realize the promise of its motto: "Forward." She was our bravest sister, our finest jurist, our most visionary progressive, our truest Wisconsinite.

John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. 

Shirley Schlanger Abrahamson and Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The harsh symmetry of 2020, the longest and most difficult year Americans have experienced since the end of World War II, is so unrelenting that it has in a matter of months taken from us the two greatest jurists of the modern era. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Sept. 18, and now comes the news of former Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson’s death on Dec. 19.

But, of course, that was only the end of the parallel journeys of Joan Ruth Bader, who was born into a Jewish immigrant family in Brooklyn on March 15, 1933, and Shirley Schlanger, who was born into a Jewish immigrant family in Manhattan on Dec. 17, 1933. Ginsburg tied for first in her class at Columbia Law School, while Abrahamson was first in her class at the Indiana University Law School and went on to secure a Doctor of Juridical Science in American legal history from the University of Wisconsin Law School. Ginsburg and Abrhamson both embarked on careers that involved groundbreaking civil rights work and broke down barriers as lawyers and jurists; both were progressive thinkers and both served long tenures on high courts. There but for the vagaries of the appointment process, they might have served together on the U.S. Supreme Court. As early as 1979, Abrahamson’s name began turning up on presidential shortlists for high court nominations, and she was on the same 1993 shortlist from which President Bill Clinton selected Ginsburg to replace Justice Byron White.

The connections were not lost on Ginsburg and Abrahamson, who became close friends. When Wisconsinites gathered in 2019 to honor Abrahamson’s 43-year tenure on the state’s high court, Ginsburg chimed in with a declaration that, “Among jurists I have encountered in the United States and abroad, Shirley Abrahamson is the very best, the most courageous and sage, the least self-regarding. In her 40 years and more on Wisconsin’s Supreme Court as justice, then chief justice, she has been ever mindful of the people, all of the people the law exists, or should exist, to serve. She never forgets Dr. Seuss’ gentle maxim: ‘A person’s a person no matter how small.’” — JOHN NICHOLS

Associate Editor John Nichols has been with The Capital Times since 1993 and has become one of Wisconsin's best-known progressive voices. He is the author of seven books on politics and the media and he also writes about electoral politics and public policy for The Nation magazine.

