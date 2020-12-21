John Nichols: Shirley Abrahamson was our truest Wisconsinite

No one ever sworn a truer oath to uphold the constitutions of the state of Wisconsin and the United States than Shirley Abrahamson. She did not merely uphold the law, as the longest serving justice in the history of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, and its ablest chief justice. She showed us its majestic potential, and in so doing transformed our understanding of Wisconsin progressivism.

This state's great contribution to the ideological debate was, and is, the progressive movement. That movement has always been associated with former Gov. and U.S. Senator Robert M. La Follette. Yet, it was shaped and defined by two chief justices of the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The first of these justices was Edward George Ryan, a founding figure in the state who in the 1870s served as chief justice of its highest court. In 1873, Ryan delivered a populist call to arms that challenged the rise of corporate power and economic autocracy with the stirring question: "Which shall rule, wealth or man?" La Follette was present when the chief justice spoke those words, and framed his political career as a response.