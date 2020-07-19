John Nichols: Shelia Stubbs knows people are ready for change

When folks in the village of Mount Horeb organized a Black Lives Matter demonstration last month, they asked state Rep. Shelia Stubbs to keynote the event.

A first-term legislator who also serves on the Dane County Board, Stubbs is one of the busiest officials in the region. But the Madison Democrat made the trip to western Dane County and delivered an inspired message to the event that was pulled together by Southwest Wisconsin Area Progressives, MHHS Serve 2 Unite, We Are Many United Against Hate, the local PFLAG chapter, and Brix Cider.

The African American legislator told her own story of being questioned by the police after someone called to report supposedly suspicious activity in a neighborhood on Madison’s west side. In fact, she was campaigning in 2018 for the 77th Assembly District seat she now holds — along with her daughter and mother.

“My race was out of place in that neighborhood,’’ Stubbs explained. “I was racially profiled.”