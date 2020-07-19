John Nichols: Shelia Stubbs knows people are ready for change

When folks in the village of Mount Horeb organized a Black Lives Matter demonstration last month, they asked state Rep. Shelia Stubbs to keynote the event.
A first-term legislator who also serves on the Dane County Board, Stubbs is one of the busiest officials in the region. But the Madison Democrat made the trip to western Dane County and delivered an inspired message to the event that was pulled together by Southwest Wisconsin Area Progressives, MHHS Serve 2 Unite, We Are Many United Against Hate, the local PFLAG chapter, and Brix Cider.
The African American legislator told her own story of being questioned by the police after someone called to report supposedly suspicious activity in a neighborhood on Madison’s west side. In fact, she was campaigning in 2018 for the 77th Assembly District seat she now holds — along with her daughter and mother.
“My race was out of place in that neighborhood,’’ Stubbs explained. “I was racially profiled.”
But Stubbs was there to do more than tell a story. As the great Wisconsin writer Susan Lampert Smith recounted in her Up North News column on the Mount Horeb rally and march, the legislator concluded her remarks by telling the crowd of roughly 600 that they were important allies in the struggle for racial justice. Stubbs told the crowd, “Thank you for this invitation to your community, and for allowing me to tell you that what you’re doing does matter.”
The work that Stubbs has done in the Legislature on racial justice issues has been vital. Long before the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, Stubbs was prodding the Republican-controlled Assembly to address racial profiling of the sort she experienced. More recently, she has also worked with Gov. Tony Evers and members of the Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus to advocate for criminal justice reforms.
At the same time, she has worked with Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher to develop a package of 14 criminal justice reforms that seek to address racial inequities.
The reform package focuses attention on diverting people from the criminal justice system, with proposals for new approaches to policing and expansion of the Community Restorative Court. There’s also a plan for establishing an emergency response team that would dispatch medical and crisis workers — rather than armed law enforcement personnel — to respond to calls involving mental health issues.
Achieving systemic change in the Republican-controlled Legislature will be hard. Achieving change in Dane County, where allies like Eicher are working closely with Stubbs, should be easier.
At both levels of government, however, it is critical to build coalitions in support of bold and necessary responses to issues that have remained unaddressed for too long.
Stubbs has been building those coalitions, in the Legislature, on the county board and at the grassroots in Madison neighborhoods and as far afield as Mount Horeb. This is urgent and necessary work because, as Stubbs told The Capital Times, “Given the climate that we’re in right now with Black Lives Matter, you cannot continue to operate with budgets the way they have been or systems the way that they are. People are really clear about change.”
