John Nichols: Sen. Jacque and the danger of rejecting science

Wisconsin state Sen. Andre Jacque tested positive for COVID-19 and last week was hospitalized with pneumonia and fatigue. Members of his family have tested positive as well.
That was a frightening turn of events for the De Pere Republican, and Wisconsinites should be hoping and praying for the swift recovery of the senator and his loved ones.
We should also be hoping and praying that this unfortunate firsthand experience will cause Jacque to begin to take seriously the science that should inform our response to a pandemic that is far from over.
This is not a matter of shaming Jacque, which rarely does much good.
This is a matter of hoping, pleading really, for a legislator who should know better to abandon what was always a dangerously irresponsible and politicized approach to a deadly threat.
Like many of his Republican colleagues, Jacque has been a loud and consistent critic of mask mandates and other measures designed to protect against the spread of the virus. He has, as well, fostered vaccine skepticism at a time when responsible officials, Republicans and Democrats, liberals and conservatives, have been trying desperately to get Wisconsinites protected against the spread of the highly-infectious delta variant.
Jacque told fellow legislators in March that resistance to vaccinations was “understandable” and testified that, “Vaccines can kill or make people … very sick.” Later that same month, Jacque led the charge in getting lawmakers to approve Republican proposals that sought to bar health officials and employers from mandating COVID-19 vaccinations.
More recently, Jacque has come under fire from fellow legislators, following an Associated Press report that the senator’s “positive test and hospital care came after Jacque testified on Wednesday (Aug. 11) in a packed Capitol hearing room without wearing a mask.”
State Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, pointed out that, during a seven-hour-long hearing on critical race theory, Jacque appeared before the committee and spoke at length on the controversial legislation he had authored.
“Sen. Andre Jacque presented his bill. He did not wear a mask while speaking or while waiting to speak,” noted Larson, the ranking member of the Senate Education Committee. “Republicans exposed themselves and the public to the very real and deadly threat they continue to ignore, downplay, and let run rampant.”
Larson also complained about the failure of Jacque and committee co-chairs, Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, and Rep. Jeremy Thiesfeldt, R-Fond du Lac, to notify those who attended the hearing that Jacque had tested positive. Larson and others say they did not learn of Jacque’s diagnosis, which came on the Friday after the hearing, until it was reported in the media the following week.
“Republican leaders should have immediately contacted members and attendees rather than withholding this information,” said Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, who is immunocompromised (and thus at high risk from COVID-19) and attended a hearing at which Jacque appeared without a mask.
“Most Wisconsinites have been responsible and followed these common-sense precautions (such as wearing masks and getting vaccinated),” said Emerson. “The small minority who refuse to do so, and the irresponsible politicians who egg them on, demonstrate their callous disregard for their neighbors and dishonor the memory of the thousands of Wisconsinites this virus has already taken from us.”
Emerson’s point is well made, and Jacque has a duty to consider it.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.