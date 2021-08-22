John Nichols: Sen. Jacque and the danger of rejecting science

Wisconsin state Sen. Andre Jacque tested positive for COVID-19 and last week was hospitalized with pneumonia and fatigue. Members of his family have tested positive as well.

That was a frightening turn of events for the De Pere Republican, and Wisconsinites should be hoping and praying for the swift recovery of the senator and his loved ones.

We should also be hoping and praying that this unfortunate firsthand experience will cause Jacque to begin to take seriously the science that should inform our response to a pandemic that is far from over.

This is not a matter of shaming Jacque, which rarely does much good.

This is a matter of hoping, pleading really, for a legislator who should know better to abandon what was always a dangerously irresponsible and politicized approach to a deadly threat.