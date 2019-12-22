John Nichols: Scrooges do Trump's cruel bidding

The term “Dickensian” has come to refer to individuals or cabals that call to mind the more nefarious of the characters conjured by Charles Dickens in his 19th century novels. At this time of year, we are often inclined to imagine that the most Dickensian of characters was Ebenezer Scrooge.
We can also be quite certain that Dickens would have called out the Scrooges of the Trump administration who have, amidst this Christmastide, promulgated a new rule that is expected to cut off roughly 700,000 unemployed people from the “food stamp” benefits provided by the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Trump aides say the cuts, which are to be implemented early next year, will force more people to work. There is no evidence that they are right and much to suggest, as does The Atlantic, that because “many of these people share their benefits with their family and social networks, including children and elderly family members … the ripple effects of the planned cuts will hurt this larger group of people too.”
This is a fully Dickensian proposal, of the sort the author anticipated in "A Christmas Carol." Remember when Scrooge was approached by the gentlemen who appealed to his “liberality,” in order “to make some slight provision for the poor and destitute, who suffer greatly at the present time.”
Scrooge was informed that "a few of us are endeavoring to raise a fund to buy the Poor some meat and drink and means of warmth. We choose this time, because it is a time, of all others, when want is keenly felt, and abundance rejoices. What shall I put you down for?"
"Nothing!" Scrooge replied. He explained that, “I don't make merry myself at Christmas and I can't afford to make idle people merry.” Informed that he might ease the burdens of the poor, he returned, "It's not my business.”
So Dickens began "A Christmas Carol," a book that echoed the radical tenor of a time when the world was coming to recognize the truth that poverty and desolation need not be accepted by civil society — or civilized people. Dickens had Scrooge speak the language of the corrupt men of commerce and politics, who opposed the revolutionary movements that were sweeping Europe as the author composed his ghost tale.
Dickens imagined that spirited prodding from the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future would change Scrooge. After an unsettling Christmas Eve, the businessman hastened into the streets of London and came upon one of the gentlemen. Scrooge announced his desire to give liberally to the current collection and to provide “a great many back-payments are included in it, I assure you.”
The poor were suddenly the miser's business. So it was that Scrooge became "as good a friend, as good a master, and as good a man, as the good old city knew, or any other good old city, town, or borough, in the good old world."
Scrooge changed, but we still have our Dickensian characters. The debate goes on, in much the same language the author heard in the winter of 1843. The poor are still with us, as are the Scrooges. We'd best bless them all, with hopes that one day we will, all of us, keep Christmas well.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
