John Nichols: Scrooges do Trump's cruel bidding

Scrooge was informed that "a few of us are endeavoring to raise a fund to buy the Poor some meat and drink and means of warmth. We choose this time, because it is a time, of all others, when want is keenly felt, and abundance rejoices. What shall I put you down for?"

"Nothing!" Scrooge replied. He explained that, “I don't make merry myself at Christmas and I can't afford to make idle people merry.” Informed that he might ease the burdens of the poor, he returned, "It's not my business.”

So Dickens began "A Christmas Carol," a book that echoed the radical tenor of a time when the world was coming to recognize the truth that poverty and desolation need not be accepted by civil society — or civilized people. Dickens had Scrooge speak the language of the corrupt men of commerce and politics, who opposed the revolutionary movements that were sweeping Europe as the author composed his ghost tale.

Dickens imagined that spirited prodding from the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future would change Scrooge. After an unsettling Christmas Eve, the businessman hastened into the streets of London and came upon one of the gentlemen. Scrooge announced his desire to give liberally to the current collection and to provide “a great many back-payments are included in it, I assure you.”