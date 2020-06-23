John Nichols: Scott Walker fans the flames of ignorance about his own Republican Party

Scott Walker wrote a column for the conservative Washington Times newspaper last week, under the headline, “Liberal media and Democrats fan the flames of civil rights ignorance.”

In it, Walker attempted to claim the mantle of civil rights for the Republican Party by attacking the loathsome Democratic segregationists who wrote and defended racist Jim Crow laws. What the defeated former governor of Wisconsin failed to note, however, is that many of the crudest segregationists of the 1950s and 1960s — such as Strom Thurmond, who filibustered against landmark civil rights measures; and Jesse Helms, who campaigned for vile racists and called civil rights campaigners "moral degenerates” — quit the Democratic Party and became Republicans. Why? Because, after Democratic President Lyndon Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Republican Party lurched right and embraced the cynical “Southern Strategy” of Richard Nixon and the divisive “backlash” politics of Ronald Reagan.

As he delved further into his own party’s history, Walker fanned the flames of ignorance into a conflagration that burned up the story of the first Republican campaign for the presidency.