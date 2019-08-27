David Koch shuffled off this mortal coil Friday, at age 79, after devoting an extraordinary portion of his life and fortune to pushing American politics to extremes that ultimately even he could not control. Wealthy campaign contributors come and go. But this passing is being noted, appropriately, as major news in a country that has been the target of multigenerational manipulation by the Koch family. Wisconsinites will take particular note because of the family's long manipulation of our state’s politics, and the absurd lengths to which former Gov. Scott Walker went to serve his paymaster.
Koch and his more financially nimble brother Charles inherited their vast wealth and ideological inclinations from their father, Fred Koch. Dad was an oilman and an industrialist who dabbled in politics, becoming a founding member of the John Birch Society in the late 1950s. The group was formed during the presidency of Dwight Eisenhower, who warned: “Should any political party attempt to abolish Social Security, unemployment insurance, and eliminate labor laws and farm programs, you would not hear of that party again in our political history. There is a tiny splinter group, of course, that believes you can do these things. Among them are a few Texas oil millionaires, and an occasional politician or business man from other areas. Their number is negligible and they are stupid.”
Eisenhower was right that the millionaire-funded extreme-right groups of his time took the form of a tiny splinter, and that the wealthy backers of these projects were often stupid — or, at the least, delusional in their disdain for government. Ike appears to have been wrong, however, about the fate that awaited the party that veered toward the right-wing cliff. Fred Koch remained on the fringe. Over time, however, David Koch, and his more financially agile brother, mainstreamed the extreme.
The basic facts are these: David Koch was a rich man who used his fortune to influence our politics with an eye toward further enriching himself. His spending harmed society, harmed the planet, and paved the way for Donald Trump’s broken presidency. But the story of how Koch came to be so influential goes deeper than that. It is the story of a man on a mission to transform American politics, and of the extent to which his money — and that of his brother — allowed him to acquire extraordinary influence over policymaking and policymakers.
As federal and state courts dismantled campaign finance laws with a series of wrongheaded decisions that culminated in the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United v. FEC ruling, the way was cleared for David and Charles Koch to play politics as they chose. They found willing allies amid a rising generation of ethically pliable conservatives, such as former House Speaker Paul Ryan, who turned raising funds from specially interested billionaires into a GOP art form.
Much of the Koch spending went to officially independent groups — including Americans for Prosperity and the American Legislative Exchange Council. But everyone knew where the money was coming from, as the Kochs presided over regular “summits” that served as speed-dating events for conservative candidates and the billionaire class.
No politician was so favored as Walker. “We’re helping him, as we should. We’ve gotten pretty good at this over the years. We’ve spent a lot of money in Wisconsin,” announced David Koch in 2012, at one of the many points when the Kochs intervened on Walker’s behalf. “We’re going to spend more.” Spending by the Kochs, via direct donations and “independent” expenditures, played a pivotal role in generating the 2010 “Republican wave” that swept Walker into Wisconsin’s governorship.
That understanding led to an incident that revealed much of what Americans will remember about David Koch, even though he was not an actual participant. In February 2011, as tens of thousands of teachers, nurses, librarians, and their allies marched in opposition to Walker’s attack on labor rights, the phone rang in the governor’s office. A caller identifying himself as David Koch was put through to Walker.
The caller — a savvy prankster (the late Ian Murphy) who was posing as Koch — was soon comparing notes with the governor about the “vested interest” Koch Industries had in the assault on unions that Walker had initiated. The 20-minute conversation revealed the obsequious deference of an elected Republican governor to the benefactors of his 2010 campaign — and, as it would turn out, the campaigns that followed until Walker was finally defeated in 2018.
Here’s the critical exchange from 2011:
Koch caller: “Well, I tell you what, Scott: Once you crush these bastards I’ll fly you out to Cali and really show you a good time.”
Walker: “All right, that would be outstanding. Thanks for all the support in helping us move the cause forward …”
Koch caller: “Absolutely. And, you know, we have a little bit of a vested interest as well.”
Walker: “Well, that’s just it.”
Yes, that IS just it.
The manipulations of democracy that David Koch and his brother funded — extreme gerrymandering, defense of an Electoral College that has prevented popular-vote winners from becoming president, voter suppression schemes, and assaults on unions — did much to help Republicans like Walker win. But the most recent Republican president has turned the movement David and Charles Koch envisioned toward extremes that more closely mirror the fever dreams of their father. And if Democrats ever get their act together, they will, for the sake of not just their party but the future of society and the planet, be required to upend what the Kochs have done.
So the full measure of David Koch’s influence has yet to be made. But some history has been written in stone, by the malleable Scott Walkers and Paul Ryans of the 2010s. This much we know for certain: When David Koch called — or seemed to call — his political hirelings answered.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times.
