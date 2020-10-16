John Nichols: Scott Fitzgerald's dereliction of duty

The Wisconsin state Senate has not convened for more than 175 days, despite the fact that the state has been wrestling with fundamental issues, including a surging coronavirus pandemic. This legislative disengagement has drawn national notice.

“Wisconsin has been the least-active, full-time legislature in the entire country since the beginning of the pandemic,” a WisPolitics review recently noted.

That’s not a track record that deserves reward.

Yet Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, a career politician from Juneau, is asking the voters to give him a promotion. As the Republican nominee for the 5th District’s open congressional seat, Fitzgerald is looking for a big pay raise and a position in Washington.

“This isn’t leadership, it’s lunacy,” said Tom Palzewicz, Fitzgerald’s Democratic rival in this November’s election.