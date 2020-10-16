John Nichols: Scott Fitzgerald's dereliction of duty

The Wisconsin state Senate has not convened for more than 175 days, despite the fact that the state has been wrestling with fundamental issues, including a surging coronavirus pandemic. This legislative disengagement has drawn national notice.
“Wisconsin has been the least-active, full-time legislature in the entire country since the beginning of the pandemic,” a WisPolitics review recently noted.
That’s not a track record that deserves reward.
Yet Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, a career politician from Juneau, is asking the voters to give him a promotion. As the Republican nominee for the 5th District’s open congressional seat, Fitzgerald is looking for a big pay raise and a position in Washington.
“This isn’t leadership, it’s lunacy,” said Tom Palzewicz, Fitzgerald’s Democratic rival in this November’s election.
“This is a time when America needs leadership and decisive action,” Palzewicz said. “We need to unite and effect an action plan to fight the pandemic, unemployment, climate change and social injustice. What we don’t need is Republican leadership that chooses to pass the buck and let somebody else deal with the consequences.”
Palzewicz has the right take on what’s wrong with the messed up state of governance in Madison, and in Washington.
Scott Fitzgerald has been a dysfunctional, and frequently destructive, force in Wisconsin’s Legislature.
Why would anyone imagine that he would be anyone expect him to serve a more useful purpose in Congress?
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
