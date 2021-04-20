John Nichols: Sarah Godlewski says Ron Johnson represents ‘McCarthyism 2.0’

The Democratic contenders will offer different takes on how to get the job done, which is fine. That’s what primaries are for. When Tony Evers beat Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2018, Evers did so after winning a crowded Democratic primary. Jim Doyle beat an incumbent Republican governor in 2002 after winning a contentious Democratic primary. In 1992, Russ Feingold came from way behind to win a multi-candidate primary, and went on to defeat Republican Sen. Bob Kasten.

What’s notable, at this point, is the extent to which the Democratic challengers are focused on calling out Ron Johnson and, just as importantly, on framing out the argument for what can and must be accomplished once he is gone.

There is a shared sense, summed up by Godlewski in her announcement, that, “Ron Johnson has spent his time covering up for Donald Trump, denying climate change and catering to the super wealthy. … We can do so much better. Instead of conspiracy theories, we can focus on actually helping families. We can get people back to work — especially women and people of color and those in rural communities who have been hit hardest by this pandemic. We can help the mom-and-pop small businesses — not just the big corporations. And instead of denying climate change, we can combat it. We can lower the ridiculous cost of prescription drugs, reckon with a justice system that doesn’t work for everyone, and finally raise the minimum wage.”

John Nichols is the associate editor of The Capital Times, Wisconsin's progressive newspaper. His piece on Ron Johnson's extremism, "The Heir to McCarthy," appears in the current issue of The Progressive.

