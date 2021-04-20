John Nichols: Sarah Godlewski says Ron Johnson represents ‘McCarthyism 2.0’

When I asked Sarah Godlewski how she sees her bid for the U.S. Senate in the context of Wisconsin political history, her response was immediate. And blunt.
“One of the reasons that I’m running is that Ron Johnson is actually trying to bring back McCarthyism 2.0,” state treasurer — who last week launched a bid for the Democratic nomination to take on Johnson, the two-term Republican senator whose penchant for conspiracy theories recalls the ugly politics of former Wisconsin Sen. Joe McCarthy — said.
Godlewski is not the only Democrat who has compared Johnson with McCarthy, the scandal-plagued Republican whose actions in the 1940s and 1950s were so irresponsible and dishonest that he was eventually censured by the U.S. Senate. One of Godlewski’s rivals for the Democratic nomination, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, portrays Johnson as a modern-day McCarthy, arguing, “their politics are identical. The effects of their politics are identical. The difference is the time period and the change in media. That’s what makes Johnson so dangerous. Social media has amplified him.” A potential contender for the seat, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, muses about how “the generations-long boomerang from Joe McCarthy to Ron Johnson is truly something to behold.”
Johnson has yet to say whether he will abandon the pledge he made in 2016 to serve only two terms and, instead, bid for reelection. But the senator has never been a man of his word, and his political icon, Donald Trump, is chanting, “Run, Ron, Run!” So the prospect that Johnson’s name will besmirch another Wisconsin ballot are pretty good.
Godlewski clearly relishes the prospect of running against the incumbent. In her announcement video, and her first interviews as a candidate, she goes straight at Johnson. Her sharpest criticisms recall his incendiary remarks about the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Johnson declared on a right-wing radio program: “I never really felt threatened” because, he said, the rioters were “people that love this country, that truly respect law enforcement.”
Godlewski is unsparing in her rebuke. “He says the attackers would never break the law,” she says, looking straight into the camera. “I don’t think you show respect by beating and killing police officers.”
In a Democratic primary race that is likely to come down to the question of who can best beat Johnson, Godlewski recognizes the importance of showing she is prepared to take him on. She’s also highlighting her own strengths as a candidate: deep Wisconsin roots, a sly sense of humor and an open, accessible approach that puts an emphasis on attracting young people to public service. (Full disclosure: My daughter, a high school junior, has interned for her.)
To a greater extent than his announced and potential Democratic challengers, Johnson continues to make the best case for his own replacement — not just with his embrace of Trump’s lies about the 2020 election and his apologies for the Capitol violence, but also with his rejection of science regarding COVID-19. As the chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee last fall, he organized a hearing that amplified what was quickly identified as “quack pseudoscience.”
Johnson’s record should consign him to the dustbin of political history. But he can’t be casually dismissed. He beat an able rival, Russ Feingold, in 2010, and again in 2016, to the great frustration of progressives. Like Joe McCarthy, Ron Johnson is a master of the dark arts of politics who knows how to exploit fears and frustrations.
McCarthy got his comeuppance when not just Democrats but Republicans turned against him. The former senator went to such extremes in the mid-1950s that he became indefensible. He was exposed as a politician who had nothing to offer Wisconsin, or the nation, but conspiracy theories.
If Johnson goes down, it will be for the same reason. That’s why Democrats are lining up to run against him — in addition to Nelson and Godlewski, Marshfield radiologist Gillian Battino is an announced candidate, as is Milwaukee Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry. Barnes is getting a lot of encouragement to run. Milwaukee state Sen. Chris Larson and labor activist and former congressional candidate Randy Bryce are also prospects. The primary will be crowded because Democrats share an understanding that the incumbent is dangerous — and beatable.
The Democratic contenders will offer different takes on how to get the job done, which is fine. That’s what primaries are for. When Tony Evers beat Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2018, Evers did so after winning a crowded Democratic primary. Jim Doyle beat an incumbent Republican governor in 2002 after winning a contentious Democratic primary. In 1992, Russ Feingold came from way behind to win a multi-candidate primary, and went on to defeat Republican Sen. Bob Kasten.
What’s notable, at this point, is the extent to which the Democratic challengers are focused on calling out Ron Johnson and, just as importantly, on framing out the argument for what can and must be accomplished once he is gone.
There is a shared sense, summed up by Godlewski in her announcement, that, “Ron Johnson has spent his time covering up for Donald Trump, denying climate change and catering to the super wealthy. … We can do so much better. Instead of conspiracy theories, we can focus on actually helping families. We can get people back to work — especially women and people of color and those in rural communities who have been hit hardest by this pandemic. We can help the mom-and-pop small businesses — not just the big corporations. And instead of denying climate change, we can combat it. We can lower the ridiculous cost of prescription drugs, reckon with a justice system that doesn’t work for everyone, and finally raise the minimum wage.”
John Nichols is the associate editor of The Capital Times, Wisconsin’s progressive newspaper. His piece on Ron Johnson’s extremism, “The Heir to McCarthy,” appears in the current issue of The Progressive.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.