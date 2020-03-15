John Nichols: Sanders, Biden can both win the COVID-19 debate

The contrast is stark. Trump and Biden are tragic figures who bumbled into positions of authority for which they are intellectually and practically unprepared. When they open their mouths, they make things worse. And in a pandemic moment, that’s not just embarrassing or troublesome. That’s dangerous. Instead of the rabid partisanship, xenophobia, falsehoods, delays and general incoherence of the administration’s response, Sanders said, “What you need to do to give confidence to the American people is bringing the best minds in the country and the world together. As a leader that’s what you can be doing, and don’t make this into politics, don’t start attacking Democrats, that is not only absurd, it is demoralizing to the American people.”

Sanders is right about the importance of inspiring, rather than demoralizing, the American people. This is not the time for pettiness. Indeed, if Sanders and Biden fall into the trap of attacking one another rather than speaking to this pandemic moment, they will fail both their own campaigns and the party they seek to lead into the fall campaign. That does not mean that the candidates should avoid comparing and contrasting their positions, and on the race to come. But that framing should be issue focused, plan focused and leadership focused. The winner of tonight’s debate will be the candidate who Americans recognize as the candidate who is not only best prepared to run against Donald Trump, but to meet the daunting challenges of this time.