John Nichols: Sanders, Biden can both win the COVID-19 debate

The most important debate of the 2020 Democratic presidential contest occurred on Feb. 19, when Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, effectively ended the vanity candidacy of billionaire Mike Bloomberg.
But the most important debate of the overall 2020 presidential race could well be the one that takes place tonight in Washington, when Sen. Bernie Sanders, of Vermont, and former Vice President Joe Biden come together for a discussion that could well define the rest of the competition — not just between the two Democrats but between the Democratic and Republican parties as they head toward the Nov. 3 election that should end Donald Trump’s presidency.
If Sanders and Biden hit the right mark, not as challengers to one another but as challengers to the miserable response of the Trump administration to the coronavirus outbreak, they can frame the 2020 race going forward in ways that will benefit not just the Democratic ticket but the country.
Trump has been exposed by the coronavirus outbreak.
“Unfortunately, this virus laid bare the severe shortcomings of the current administration. Public fears are being compounded by pervasive lack of trust in this president,” Biden said. Sanders went to the heart of the matter in a Tonight Show appearance Wednesday, when he said, “We have a president who is anti-science, doesn’t believe in the reality of climate change, who has appointed Mike Pence, who is also not known to be much of a scientist, to lead the task force. And clearly at this moment you need somebody you can trust who’s going to bring together the best scientists, doctors, researchers, work with the entire world to do everything that we can to halt this terrible pandemic.”
The contrast is stark. Trump and Biden are tragic figures who bumbled into positions of authority for which they are intellectually and practically unprepared. When they open their mouths, they make things worse. And in a pandemic moment, that’s not just embarrassing or troublesome. That’s dangerous. Instead of the rabid partisanship, xenophobia, falsehoods, delays and general incoherence of the administration’s response, Sanders said, “What you need to do to give confidence to the American people is bringing the best minds in the country and the world together. As a leader that’s what you can be doing, and don’t make this into politics, don’t start attacking Democrats, that is not only absurd, it is demoralizing to the American people.”
Sanders is right about the importance of inspiring, rather than demoralizing, the American people. This is not the time for pettiness. Indeed, if Sanders and Biden fall into the trap of attacking one another rather than speaking to this pandemic moment, they will fail both their own campaigns and the party they seek to lead into the fall campaign. That does not mean that the candidates should avoid comparing and contrasting their positions, and on the race to come. But that framing should be issue focused, plan focused and leadership focused. The winner of tonight’s debate will be the candidate who Americans recognize as the candidate who is not only best prepared to run against Donald Trump, but to meet the daunting challenges of this time.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
