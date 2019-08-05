There was no question that Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren won the Democratic debates in Detroit, dominating the discourse so effectively on the first night that none of the second-night contenders left an impression to rival them.
So is it possible to cheer for two candidates at once? Madison environmentalist Raj Shukla, who got a lot of traction earlier this year with an energetic, ideas-focused campaign for mayor, thinks so. After the debates, he tweeted, “We contribute to @ewarren and @BernieSanders. I will be thrilled with either as the nominee. And I hope the other is the running mate. Status-quo Dems don’t match up. These debates make it clear.”
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.