John Nichols: Sanders and Pocan are right to reject bad trade deal

Tom Steyer, who has spent millions of his own fortune to argue for a more robust response to the climate crisis, echoed that sentiment. Noting that “climate is my number one priority,” he said, “I would not sign this deal because if climate is your number one priority, you can’t sign a deal, even if it’s marginally better for working people, until climate is also taken into consideration.”

He stressed that “we cannot put climate on the backseat all the time and say we’re going to sign this one more deal, we’re going to do one more thing without putting climate first. That’s why it’s my number one priority. We can do it in a way that makes us richer, but we have to do it.”

The other Democratic contenders should have said the same thing. Instead, they preached various gospels of compromise and came down on the side of the USMCA. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar made their excuses for it, as did former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Former Vice President Joe Biden poked at Sanders, saying, “I don’t know that there’s any trade agreement that the senator would ever think made any sense, but the problem is that 95 percent of the customers are out there. So we better figure out how we begin to write the rules of the road, not China.”