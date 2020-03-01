John Nichols: Russ Feingold is not afraid of Bernie Sanders

He explained that, “after the 2016 election, there was an enormous amount of conversation in (Democratic) circles and otherwise: What happened? Why did we lose? What should we do? Should we try to persuade the people that voted for Obama and then voted for Trump? Should we try to get them back? Or should we try to broaden out the number of people from diverse communities who would vote? And my belief is that it should be the latter. Yes, of course, you should try to convince people who voted for Trump. But, you know, I have a little trouble understanding people who voted for Trump. And there are so many young people from diverse backgrounds, and others, who if they feel that the political process is open to them, they will vote. And I believe that Bernie Sanders is potentially creating a miracle here — of turnout that would go in that direction.”