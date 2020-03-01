John Nichols: Russ Feingold is not afraid of Bernie Sanders

There is a bit of a freak-out going on among our esteemed political seers. The prospect that Bernie Sanders might win the Democratic nomination for president has a good many prominent Democrats griping, and a lot of pundits pontificating.
Never mind that national polls have Sanders beating President Donald Trump in November match-ups. Never mind that surveys from battleground states such as Wisconsin — like last week’s Marquette University Law School poll — identify Sanders as the Democratic contender who runs best against Trump in states that Democrats must win to secure an Electoral College advantage.
It is difficult to turn on a television or pick up a newspaper without getting a load of punditry about how Sanders is too outspoken, too radical, too socialist, too unelectable.
But Wisconsin's former U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold is not fretting.
The veteran state and national legislator, who has run as a Democrat in good years and bad, told me during last week’s Cap Times talk at the First Unitarian Society of Madison, “I am amazed at what Bernie has done. I am very impressed.”
That does not mean Feingold will necessarily vote for Sanders in the April 7 Wisconsin primary. “There are two candidates that I have a very strong feeling about. Both I know well. Yes, they’re in the same lane. Their names are Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders,” he said. “I’ve been saying for months that if I had a ballot in front of me, I would vote for Elizabeth.”
“But,” he added, “I am still thinking.”
One if the things that has Feingold thinking is the strategy Sanders has brought to the 2020 race. “I have a hard time criticizing what Bernie’s doing,” he said.
He explained that, “after the 2016 election, there was an enormous amount of conversation in (Democratic) circles and otherwise: What happened? Why did we lose? What should we do? Should we try to persuade the people that voted for Obama and then voted for Trump? Should we try to get them back? Or should we try to broaden out the number of people from diverse communities who would vote? And my belief is that it should be the latter. Yes, of course, you should try to convince people who voted for Trump. But, you know, I have a little trouble understanding people who voted for Trump. And there are so many young people from diverse backgrounds, and others, who if they feel that the political process is open to them, they will vote. And I believe that Bernie Sanders is potentially creating a miracle here — of turnout that would go in that direction.”
What about the fact that Sanders is a democratic socialist? The former senator responded by referencing a line White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney tossed off regarding an altogether different political question.
“I know people are saying, ‘Well, how in the world is a socialist going to be elected?’” Feingold said. “And I think we need to go to the wise words of Mick Mulvaney: ‘Get over it.’ He’s a socialist. So what? That’s what I say.”
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
