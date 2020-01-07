John Nichols: Russ Feingold is making an issue of biodiversity

Huge. But not insurmountable.

So let’s start 2020 by putting things in perspective.

This is how Feingold explained things: “A major report from 150 leading scientists from around the world released on May 6, 2019, shows that the crisis facing wildlife and nature is even worse than previously understood. Up to a million species are threatened with extinction, many within decades. And the threats posed to people from the destruction of nature are just as serious as those posed by climate change.”

As a senator and a special envoy, Feingold was passionate about addressing climate change, and he remains so now. But he wants people to know that the climate crisis and the extinction threat pose distinct challenges.

“If you say something to people about (the destruction of nature), they look at you and they go, ‘Oh. Climate change.’ Yet, it’s not the same!” he explained.

Of course, the former senator said, climate and biodiversity concerns are “crucially interrelated.” Of course, he added, “We have to understand both of them and respond to both of them.”