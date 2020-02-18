John Nichols: Russ Feingold continues to influence the presidential debate

Former U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold was urged to seek the Democratic nomination for president in 2004 and briefly pondered a bid in 2008. But he chose to remain in the Senate, where the Janesville native served from 1993 to 2011 as an unapologetic progressive who challenged leaders of both major parties.

Feingold, who will join me in conversation this Sunday for a Cap Times talk at the First Unitarian Society in Madison, retained his independence and his integrity — and his ability to focus on issues that others neglected. Even now, as another presidential race takes shape, the former senator continues to raise issues that need to be added to the agenda, and to frame debates in broader and more dynamic terms than those who usually compete for the nation’s top job.

This is one of the many reasons why Feingold has always influenced presidential politics.

Even though he has never been a formal contender for the presidency, Feingold has forged and maintained a reputation that wise contenders are proud to associate with. His advocacy for civil liberties, peace, and economic, social and racial justice still resonates, as does his championship of environmental issues — most recently as the ambassador for an ambitious international Campaign for Nature that seeks to get global leaders focused on biodiversity.