John Nichols: Russ Feingold continues to influence the presidential debate

Former U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold was urged to seek the Democratic nomination for president in 2004 and briefly pondered a bid in 2008. But he chose to remain in the Senate, where the Janesville native served from 1993 to 2011 as an unapologetic progressive who challenged leaders of both major parties.
Feingold, who will join me in conversation this Sunday for a Cap Times talk at the First Unitarian Society in Madison, retained his independence and his integrity — and his ability to focus on issues that others neglected. Even now, as another presidential race takes shape, the former senator continues to raise issues that need to be added to the agenda, and to frame debates in broader and more dynamic terms than those who usually compete for the nation’s top job.
This is one of the many reasons why Feingold has always influenced presidential politics.
Even though he has never been a formal contender for the presidency, Feingold has forged and maintained a reputation that wise contenders are proud to associate with. His advocacy for civil liberties, peace, and economic, social and racial justice still resonates, as does his championship of environmental issues — most recently as the ambassador for an ambitious international Campaign for Nature that seeks to get global leaders focused on biodiversity.
If a Democrat is elected president in 2020, it's possible that Feingold could end up in the next administration. But it's certain that, inside or out, the author and lecturer on constitutional issues and the law at Yale, Harvard, Stanford, Marquette and the University of Wisconsin will be heard on biodiversity issues and whole lot more. Even as pundits have labeled him a "maverick," the fact is that Feingold has always been taken seriously by Democrats who would be president.
When Democratic contenders were debating in the fall of 2007, Barack Obama was frequently asked about whether he was experienced enough to be president. The young senator from Illinois argued, correctly, that his record of taking sometimes lonely positions on the right side of history showed that he had the judgement that was required to lead the country out of the morass created by George W. Bush and Dick Cheney.
Referencing then-frontrunner Hillary Clinton, Obama said, “I think it is critical for the next president to stand up to special interests. I’m glad Hillary is talking about it, but I’m the only person on this stage who has actively worked (for reform) — just last year passing, along with Russ Feingold, some of the toughest ethics reform since Watergate.”
Throughout his remarkable rise from the Illinois state Senate to the U.S. Senate and then the presidency, Obama talked about his regard for Feingold. Asked in 2003 about whether he would have opposed the Patriot Act, as Feingold had done with a lonely “no” vote in 2001, Obama wrote, “I like to think that, had I been in the Senate, I would have cast the second vote against the Patriot Act. … But this is how much I admire Russ Feingold: I can’t guarantee it. I say that I would have voted against the Patriot Act. But I wasn’t there in the pressure of that moment — so shortly after Sept. 11 and with anthrax being mailed into Capitol Hill.”
A year later, when I interviewed Obama as a Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate from Illinois, he said that he viewed Feingold as a role model, and an example of ethical service.
Obama and Feingold disagreed on a number of issues when they served together in the Senate from 2007 to 2009, and after Obama’s election to the presidency in 2008. But they retained a regard for one another, with the former president describing the former senator as “an honest, independent-minded public servant who's not driven by what's politically expedient; he's driven by what he knows is right.” After his defeat for reelection in the Republican wave year of 2010, Feingold served as special envoy to the Great Lakes region of Africa under Secretary of State John Kerry. That service was so consequential that Politico headlined a 2014 report, “Did Russ Feingold Just End a War? The unlikely story of how the former Wisconsin senator made peace in Congo.”
Feingold still commands the respect of those who seek the presidency. Sen. Bernie Sanders, of Vermont, has hailed Feingold as a leader who "recognizes that it is too late for establishment politics and economics,” while Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts — who made a number of appearances with Feingold when he mounted a 2016 Senate bid — celebrates the Wisconsinite as a courageous challenger of millionaires, billionaires and corporations who has always been a "champion of justice."
So it is that Russ Feingold continues to influence the debate, with his advocacy on behalf of democracy, ethical governance, a threatened planet and biodiversity. We'll discuss those issues, and some politics, on Sunday. Join us.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.