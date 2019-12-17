John Nichols: Ron McCrea’s robust and enthusiastic humanity enriched us all

Walt Whitman announced himself, in his preface to "Leaves of Grass," with an exquisite declaration of robust and enthusiastic humanity:
"This is what you shall do: love the earth and sun and the animals, despise riches, give alms to every one that asks, stand up for the stupid and crazy, devote your income and labor to others, hate tyrants, argue not concerning God, have patience and indulgence toward the people, take off your hat to nothing known or unknown, or to any man or number of men, go freely with powerful uneducated persons, and with the young, and with the mothers of families, read these leaves in the open air every season of every year of your life, re-examine all you have been told at school, or church, or in any book, dismiss whatever insults your own soul; and your very flesh shall be a great poem, and have the richest fluency, not only in its words, but in the silent lines of its lips and face, and between the lashes of your eyes, and in every motion and joint of your body."
I never knew anyone who so well and truly embraced the prospect Whitman offered us as Ron McCrea, who has died, far too soon, at age 76. The author, journalist and counselor to governors and mayors and legislators delighted in the people he knew — and in the people he was always, always, always getting to know. And with his epic sense of love and solidarity he taught the rest of us to do the same.
Ron was a man of considerable skill and accomplishment. He wrote as he played piano, with an easy grace that marked him as one of the finest wordsmiths ever to join the staff of this newspaper — and as the author of deeply insightful books and articles and scripts on the life and legacy of Frank Lloyd Wright. Yet I will argue that the greatest talent of this son and grandson of crusading newspaper editors was as an editor in his own right. No one could craft a better headline than Ron McCrea. He was daring and puckish, ever ready to take a risk in the pursuit of that perfect assemblage of words that might tell the whole story in one line across the top of page one.
Ron was more than a swashbuckling newsroom raconteur, however. Yes, he was awarded an Alicia Patterson Foundation journalism fellowship and, yes, he worked the news desks at the Washington Post, the Washington Star, Newsday and other great papers. But he was also a journalist with a conscience, and with a great commitment to fight not just for his own bylines and headlines but for craft itself — and for all who practiced it.
Ron struck with his fellow Capital Times writers and editors when members of the Newspaper Guild walked out with other unions in 1977. As the editor of the cooperatively organized and owned daily “strike paper,” The Press Connection, Ron became a national figure. Studs Terkel interviewed and celebrated him. Journalists and union activists across the country came to know him as a heroic champion of new models for newspapering.
Along the way, Ron earned the respect of political figures. So it was not that surprising when newly elected Gov. Tony Earl offered Ron a job as his communications director. Earl had campaigned in 1982 as an ally of Wisconsin’s LGBTQ community, in which Ron had been a leading figure since the early 1970s. The hire inspired a Milwaukee Journal headline that read “Avowed Homosexual Named Press Chief,” along with a good deal of controversy. But Ron was so capable, and congenial, that he soon established himself as one of the great political communicators in the state’s history.
Over the years he would officially serve candidates such as former Mayor Joe Sensenbrenner and elected officials such as state Rep. Dianne Hesselbein. But the list of political figures, Democrats and Republicans, liberals and conservatives, who sought his counsel was endless.
Ron kept circling back to journalism, however, and that was lucky for me. He and I worked together at The Capital Times for a decade in the 1990s and 2000s — after the paper’s great reconciling editor, Dave Zweifel, welcomed him back to the newsroom — and it was there that we became comrades and friends. We shared values and ideas and a faith in the vision of William T. Evjue and this remarkable newspaper.
Ron treated everyone as an equal. But that was not how our relationship worked. He was my mentor, in journalism and in life. Anyone in their right mind wanted to be like Ron because of his Whitmanesque qualities.
He really did fill the room with light and joy and singing and love (especially for Elaine DeSmidt, whom he married in 1993). And everyone was welcome.
There was no one better than Ron to find yourself with, in a Capitol corridor before an important legislative vote, in a busy newsroom on an election night, in the middle of the row at a concert or on a bench at Olbrich Botanical Gardens. No matter how you got together with him, for work or pleasure, by intent or chance, if you were with Ron it was going to be a great conversation. But here’s the thing. It wasn’t a conversation about Ron. Sure, he had his stories, and they were amazing. But he was always more interested in you. He always had a question, a compliment, a knowing aside that established a bond of comradeship.
Ron McCrea was the great poem, and he had the richest fluency, not only in his words, but in the life he lived — and that he invited the rest of us to live with him.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.