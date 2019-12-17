John Nichols: Ron McCrea’s robust and enthusiastic humanity enriched us all

Walt Whitman announced himself, in his preface to "Leaves of Grass," with an exquisite declaration of robust and enthusiastic humanity:

"This is what you shall do: love the earth and sun and the animals, despise riches, give alms to every one that asks, stand up for the stupid and crazy, devote your income and labor to others, hate tyrants, argue not concerning God, have patience and indulgence toward the people, take off your hat to nothing known or unknown, or to any man or number of men, go freely with powerful uneducated persons, and with the young, and with the mothers of families, read these leaves in the open air every season of every year of your life, re-examine all you have been told at school, or church, or in any book, dismiss whatever insults your own soul; and your very flesh shall be a great poem, and have the richest fluency, not only in its words, but in the silent lines of its lips and face, and between the lashes of your eyes, and in every motion and joint of your body."

I never knew anyone who so well and truly embraced the prospect Whitman offered us as Ron McCrea, who has died, far too soon, at age 76. The author, journalist and counselor to governors and mayors and legislators delighted in the people he knew — and in the people he was always, always, always getting to know. And with his epic sense of love and solidarity he taught the rest of us to do the same.