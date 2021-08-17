John Nichols: Ron Kind was a Democrat, but he was still wrong on civil liberties, the war in Iraq and economic policy

In the fall of 2001, the administration of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney took advantage of the confusion and fear following the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon to enact a sweeping assault on individual rights. One senator voted against the convoluted USA Patriot Act: Wisconsin Democrat Russ Feingold.
Feingold’s vote was hailed by leaders of the American Civil Liberties Union, which counseled at the time that, “The Act cuts back on Constitutional checks and balances, and Bill of Rights protections," and warned that, if implemented, it would permit federal surveillance “on lawful First Amendment activity.”
Years later, as the abuses of the Bush-Cheney years came into focus, Democrats and Republicans, liberals and conservatives, recognized that Feingold had been right. Many reports suggested that his was the only vote against the Patriot Act.
In fact, he was joined by 66 members of the House, including three Republicans, 62 Democrats and Vermont independent Bernie Sanders. Of the 62 Democrats who had listened to the warnings about the Patriot Act, two were from Wisconsin, Tammy Baldwin of Madison and Tom Barrett from Milwaukee. For Barrett it was an especially courageous vote as he was preparing a bid for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2002. Baldwin also got high marks for fearlessness as she was coming off a close election in 2000.
But not all Wisconsin Democrats got the Patriot Act vote right. Ron Kind, a prodigious fundraiser who had been reelected with relative ease in 2000, could have cast the right vote. Instead, he voted with the Bush-Cheney administration.
The next year, when Cheney and Bush sought the authorization of the use of military force that would be used to justify the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, Feingold again saw through the administration’s lies and voted “no.” He was joined by 21 Democrats, one Republican (Lincoln Chafee of Rhode Island) and one independent (Jim Jeffords of Vermont) in the Senate. But Feingold’s Democratic colleague from Wisconsin, Herb Kohl, did as Bush and Cheney asked.
In the House, there was a significantly higher level of opposition to the rush to war. “No” votes came from 133 members, including 126 Democrats, six Republicans and Sanders.
Of the Wisconsinites serving in the House in 2002, four Democrats (Baldwin, Barrett, Jerry Kleczka of Milwaukee and Dave Obey of Wausau) sided with Feingold in refusing to hand off war-making powers to Bush and Cheney. The state’s four Republican House members sided with the administration, as did one Democrat: Ron Kind.
Kind announced last week that he would not seek reelection in 2022 after serving 13 terms in the House. He was generally praised for his service by Democrats and mocked by Republicans, who delighted in the decision of the incumbent to quit rather than face a tough reelection contest.
But Kind’s departure ought not be seen in a purely partisan light.
Kind was a dutiful representative who generally sided with the Democrats. But he broke with his party on some of the biggest issues that arose during his time in Congress. That was especially true on vital economic issues where Kind positioned himself as a “New Democrat” who rejected economic stances rooted in the tradition of Democratic presidents Franklin Roosevelt, Harry Truman and Lyndon Johnson. He wasn’t alone in parting company with the party’s historic traditions. Former President Bill Clinton also rejected the party’s commitment to champion the interests of American workers and farmers — much to the frustration of groups that made up what was once known as “the New Deal coalition.”
In 2000, when Clinton asked Congress to approve permanent normalization of trade relations with China, labor, farm, environmental and human rights groups argued that he was wrong. Feingold, Baldwin, Barrett, Kleczka and Obey agreed and voted “no.” But Kind joined most Republicans in voting “yes” on the Wall Street-favored measure that led to the shuttering of thousands of manufacturing plants in Wisconsin and the industrial states of the upper Midwest.
Similarly in 1999, when Congress made the disastrously wrong decision to repeal key elements of the Glass-Steagall Act of 1933, Feingold, Baldwin, Barrett and Obey recognized that it was a very bad idea to scrap protections against abuses by financial speculators. Unfortunately, Kind sided with the Republicans and the misguided Clinton administration and voted to enact the Financial Services Modernization Act of 1999.
Almost a decade later, when the speculators crashed the global economy and then demanded bailouts from the federal government, Feingold cast a relatively lonely Senate vote in opposition to a “rescue” plan that took care of Wall Street but left thousands of Wisconsin families in dire straits. He was joined by another Democrat, U.S. Rep. Steve Kagen, D-Appleton. Unfortunately, most Democrats sided with the speculators and, predictably, Kind took the position favored by Wall Street.
Like his trade votes, Kind’s votes for deregulation and bailouts were applauded by business interests, just as his votes on foreign policy and civil liberties were appreciated by champions of the military-industrial complex. Even during the presidency of Donald Trump, Kind got high marks for working with Republicans. Just last year, for instance, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce honored Kind for his “bipartisanship,” a measure of his willingness to follow the Wall Street line during Trump’s tenure.
Ron Kind’s predecessor, moderate Steve Gunderson, was more impressive than the average Republican. Regrettably, Kind has been more disappointing than the average Democrat.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
