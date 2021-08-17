John Nichols: Ron Kind was a Democrat, but he was still wrong on civil liberties, the war in Iraq and economic policy

But not all Wisconsin Democrats got the Patriot Act vote right. Ron Kind, a prodigious fundraiser who had been reelected with relative ease in 2000, could have cast the right vote. Instead, he voted with the Bush-Cheney administration.

The next year, when Cheney and Bush sought the authorization of the use of military force that would be used to justify the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, Feingold again saw through the administration’s lies and voted “no.” He was joined by 21 Democrats, one Republican (Lincoln Chafee of Rhode Island) and one independent (Jim Jeffords of Vermont) in the Senate. But Feingold’s Democratic colleague from Wisconsin, Herb Kohl, did as Bush and Cheney asked.

In the House, there was a significantly higher level of opposition to the rush to war. “No” votes came from 133 members, including 126 Democrats, six Republicans and Sanders.

Of the Wisconsinites serving in the House in 2002, four Democrats (Baldwin, Barrett, Jerry Kleczka of Milwaukee and Dave Obey of Wausau) sided with Feingold in refusing to hand off war-making powers to Bush and Cheney. The state’s four Republican House members sided with the administration, as did one Democrat: Ron Kind.