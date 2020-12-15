John Nichols: Ron Johnson's threat to disrupt the acceptance of Electoral College results insults Wisconsin

Yet, Johnson continues to claim that “a large percentage of the American public does not view the 2020 election result as legitimate because of apparent irregularities that have not been fully examined.”

The only reason anyone in Wisconsin, anyone in the United States, anyone on the face of the planet, does not view the 2020 election result as legitimate is because Trump and Johnson keep lying about it.

Why does the senator from Wisconsin continue to insult the poll workers, the election officials, the judges and justices and, above all, the voters of Wisconsin? Johnson has made it abundantly clear that he values his relationship with Trump more than he does his duty to the people of Wisconsin and his oath to defend the Constitution of the United States.

Johnson has gone rogue, and he now proposes to extend his infamy into 2021.

On Jan. 6, the Senate must certify the Electoral College vote. Republican members of the House, led by Alabama’s Mo Brooks, plan to object. They won’t get far unless a member of the Senate joins in their plotting to force a contentious debate and vote on the certification of the results.

Unfortunately, Johnson has signaled that he may choose to be that senator.