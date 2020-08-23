John Nichols: Ron Johnson's ready to wreck the Postal Service

The problem with Johnson’s conspiracy theory is that DeJoy’s mangling of the Postal Service has already caused such a national outcry — from Democrats and honest Republicans — that the postmaster general has suspended some of the most egregious abuses. And, of course, President Trump has acknowledged to Fox Business News that he’s been messing with Postal Service funding because “they need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots.”

So, once again, Johnson is playing the fool on Trump’s behalf.

Thankfully, responsible representatives are treating the crisis seriously. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Town of Vermont, is leading a congressional effort to hold DeJoy to account. With Massachusetts Democrat Katherine Clark and 88 other House members, Pocan has signed a letter asking the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors to immediately remove DeJoy.

“Mr. DeJoy has used his time as Postmaster General to sabotage the United States Postal Service (USPS) and he must be removed immediately to protect this critical institution,” they point out. “Despite recent claims by Mr. DeJoy that implementation of certain changes may be delayed, he has already done considerable damage to the institution and we believe his conflicts of interest are insurmountable.”