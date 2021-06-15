John Nichols: Ron Johnson should be labeled a public health hazard

No one is going to accuse Ron Johnson of being quick-witted or intellectually agile. But he can be entertaining.
Plenty of Wisconsinites watch YouTube videos of the Wisconsin senior senator’s speeches for quick laughs at the expense of a notoriously inarticulate political crackpot who can’t seem to get anything right.
Now, however, Johnson’s YouTube buffoonery has become a national issue. A YouTube video in which the senator spouts medical misinformation has crossed so many lines that the video sharing and social media platform has removed the offending content and suspended Johnson from uploading videos.
Many critics of Johnson are chortling at the senator’s latest fumble.
That’s understandable. But a note of caution is appropriate here. Political leaders ought to be afforded broad leeway to communicate their ideas and insights — even when they are unsettling, even when they are wrong.
What distinguishes this incident is that Johnson has gone beyond politics. This isn’t just a case of a senator spouting nonsense.
This is a matter of health and safety.
YouTube determined last week that Johnson violated its COVID-19 “medical misinformation policies” when he talked up discredited treatments for people who are sick with the virus and claimed that the Biden administration was “working against robust research” into drug therapies.
YouTube carries content that is often controversial, and sometimes unsettling. But the company is strict when it comes to videos that might cause people to endanger themselves. Specifically, it says, "YouTube doesn't allow content that spreads medical misinformation that contradicts local health authorities’ or the World Health Organization’s (WHO) medical information about COVID-19."
After viewing a speech Johnson delivered June 3 to the Milwaukee Press Club, a YouTube spokesperson said, the platform’s monitors determined the senator had violated its standards. "We removed the video in accordance with our COVID-19 medical misinformation policies, which don’t allow content that encourages people to use Hydroxychloroquine or Ivermectin to treat or prevent the virus."
It’s no surprise that Johnson is in hot water for spreading medical misinformation. The senator embraces conspiracy theories regarding everything from the 2020 presidential election (which, despite what Johnson says Donald Trump lost by 7 million votes), to the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol (which, despite what Johnson says, was a violent insurrection carried out by Trump supporters to overturn the results of the election Trump lost).
But his biggest lies have always been about the coronavirus pandemic.
Last fall, after Johnson presided over a series of Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearings that featured testimony from witnesses who critics identified as “quacks,” The New York Times reported, “It is the latest example of how Mr. Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican who has used his powerful investigative panel to amplify groundless accusations pushed by President Trump, has now embraced the role of the Senate’s leading Covid contrarian.”
“Even as some of his Republican colleagues have sought to use their platforms to encourage Americans to take precautions against the spread of the virus and persuade the public that vaccines against it will be safe and vital,” the Times explained, “Mr. Johnson has suggested that the dangers of the coronavirus have been overblown and excessively regulated. And twice in the past three weeks, Mr. Johnson has used his gavel on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee to elevate voices who public health experts say represent fringe beliefs.”
Wisconsin state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, a Democrat who has announced she will challenge Johnson in 2022, was blunter.
“He provides a forum for fringe doctors to push quack medicines that may actually harm you physically — but not for the working parents who need paid family sick leave to care for loved ones,” Godlewski wrote of the senator. “He elevates radicals who undercut public faith in proven health methods like mask wearing while instead endorsing (unproven treatments) — but not the single mom who lost one job and is scraping by on two others to save a fragile family budget.”
More recently, when Johnson was being criticized for spreading misinformation about vaccines, another Democrat who is challenging the senator, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, said, “Ron Johnson lied yet again about the Covid vaccine. Sadly, this is nothing new — Sen. Ron Johnson has been spreading dangerous lies about Covid-19 since day one.”
Johnson gets angry when he is criticized for getting things wrong. And it was no different when YouTube took him down.
“YouTube’s ongoing Covid censorship proves they have accumulated too much unaccountable power,” he ranted.
I am not going to disagree with the senator on that point.
YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms have accumulated too much unaccountable power. Monopolistic corporations, be they in the tech sector or any other section of the economy, need to be questioned, challenged, regulated and, where necessary and possible, broken up. And, yes, we do need to worry about censorship.
At the same time, some standards have to apply when it comes to the spreading of what could turn out to be deadly lies.
What to do?
Tom Nelson may have the answer.
After Johnson got called out by fact checkers for his lies about vaccines, the Democrat said, “The CDC should label this guy a public health hazard.”
Not a bad suggestion.
Perhaps YouTube doesn’t need to suspend Johnson or remove his offensive videos. Maybe the platform should simply attach a label that identifies the senator as the public health hazard that he has made himself.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
