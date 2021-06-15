John Nichols: Ron Johnson should be labeled a public health hazard

But his biggest lies have always been about the coronavirus pandemic.

Last fall, after Johnson presided over a series of Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearings that featured testimony from witnesses who critics identified as “quacks,” The New York Times reported, “It is the latest example of how Mr. Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican who has used his powerful investigative panel to amplify groundless accusations pushed by President Trump, has now embraced the role of the Senate’s leading Covid contrarian.”

“Even as some of his Republican colleagues have sought to use their platforms to encourage Americans to take precautions against the spread of the virus and persuade the public that vaccines against it will be safe and vital,” the Times explained, “Mr. Johnson has suggested that the dangers of the coronavirus have been overblown and excessively regulated. And twice in the past three weeks, Mr. Johnson has used his gavel on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee to elevate voices who public health experts say represent fringe beliefs.”

Wisconsin state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, a Democrat who has announced she will challenge Johnson in 2022, was blunter.