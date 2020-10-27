John Nichols: Robin Vos is threatened by something he’s unfamiliar with: democracy

That’s got Vos very upset. He claims he’s facing "reprehensible and disgusting" attacks.

That’s not true.

What Vos is facing is something he’s unfamiliar with: democracy.

Some elected leaders relish political competition. Not Vos. He has gone out of his way to warp the process so that challenges to his power are exercises in futility. With former Gov. Scott Walker and his legislative cronies, Vos engineered Assembly district lines so most races in most parts of the state are one-party strongholds. And few districts were so meticulously gerrymandered as the 63rd, a Republican roost Vos has ruled since his first election in 2004.

Even when Democrats have taken him on, Vos has overwhelmed them with campaign spending. A rubberstamp champion of the American Legislative Exchange Council’s right-wing agenda, Vos has made himself a favorite of out-of-state billionaires and corporate special-interest groups that see Wisconsin as their political plaything. And he has used their money to shout down his opponents.

This combination of gerrymandered district lines and big money has allowed Vos to hold his seat with ease in election after election.