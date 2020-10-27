John Nichols: Robin Vos is threatened by something he’s unfamiliar with: democracy

Robin Vos is whining. A lot.
The powerful Republican speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly is upset that he faces something he has spent his entire political career trying to avoid: a seriously contested election in southeastern Wisconsin’s 63rd Assembly District.
Vos faces an impressive Democratic challenger, Joel Jacobsen, a former Burlington alderman, who is mounting the strongest challenge to the speaker since he secured the seat 16 years ago.
“We now face the challenge of the ongoing pandemic in Wisconsin and a safe rebuild of our economy,” Jacobsen said, with a sincerity that is in stark contrast to the incumbent’s self-serving calculus. “I believe I have the tools and character to represent our district in a vastly less divisive fashion than the current occupant.
A lot of people agree. With a dedicated team of volunteers, Jacobsen has worked hard and gotten notice. Now, in an unprecedented development, the state Democratic Party and activist groups have targeted the 63rd as a competitive district. They are providing meaningful support — in the form of broadcast and digital advertising and mailings — for a challenger to the most powerful man in the legislature. Indeed, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported, “Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is finding himself in the most unlikely of positions with less than two weeks before the general election: The Assembly boss is in a political dogfight.”
That’s got Vos very upset. He claims he’s facing "reprehensible and disgusting" attacks.
That’s not true.
What Vos is facing is something he’s unfamiliar with: democracy.
Some elected leaders relish political competition. Not Vos. He has gone out of his way to warp the process so that challenges to his power are exercises in futility. With former Gov. Scott Walker and his legislative cronies, Vos engineered Assembly district lines so most races in most parts of the state are one-party strongholds. And few districts were so meticulously gerrymandered as the 63rd, a Republican roost Vos has ruled since his first election in 2004.
Even when Democrats have taken him on, Vos has overwhelmed them with campaign spending. A rubberstamp champion of the American Legislative Exchange Council’s right-wing agenda, Vos has made himself a favorite of out-of-state billionaires and corporate special-interest groups that see Wisconsin as their political plaything. And he has used their money to shout down his opponents.
This combination of gerrymandered district lines and big money has allowed Vos to hold his seat with ease in election after election.
The lack of competition made the Assembly Speaker arrogant. After Walker’s defeat in the 2018 election that saw Democrats sweep every statewide race, he refused to cooperate with newly-elected Gov. Tony Evers. Even as the coronavirus pandemic hit, Vos maintained his obstructionist stance. He didn’t just refuse to work with Evers as the death toll rose, he literally went to court to block the necessary steps to preserve the health and safety of Wisconsinites.
In the process, Vos made himself a national laughingstock.
As Wisconsin’s April 7 election approached, the COVID-19 threat was surging across the state — including Vos’s own Racine County. Public health officials warned about the dangers of in-person voting in the midst of a pandemic. Yet, the speaker refused to work with Evers to develop a strategy for safe and fair voting in vital local, state and federal contests — including a race for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
When the governor sought to delay the election — as other Democratic and Republican governors across the country had done in their states — Vos led the charge to force a vote. Conservative judicial activists on the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court intervened to back Vos up and the election went forward, to the detriment of Wisconsin voters who were forced to choose between protecting their health and casting their ballot.
The whole country watched in horror as lines of Wisconsinites waited to participate in in-person voting that epidemiologists and public health experts said should not be taking place. Vos became the face of the fiasco when he appeared at a Burlington polling place covered head to toe in protective gear — face mask, thick gloves and protective gown — to announce that it’s “incredibly safe to go out.”
“What a clown,” former Republican U.S. Rep. Joe Scarborough said of Vos on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” Scarborough referred to Vos's approach to the April election as “the most extraordinarily reckless thing I have seen in my political life.”
As this fall’s election approaches, voters are being invited to recall Scarborough’s mockery of Vos — as well as the supposedly conservative speaker’s rush to collect $150,000 in federal Paycheck Protection Program funding to prop up his popcorn business.
Vos says he’s the victim of “fear-mongering.”
In fact, he’s the one who engaging in fear-mongering, in the form of a hastily-developed $70,000 advertising campaign that attacks Jacobsen as a “radical liberal.”
Jacobsen, a genial 61-year-old long-time resident of Burlington with a big smile and a background in real estate and insurance, doesn’t come across as a radical. Where Vos continues to play petty politics with the pandemic, Jacobsen talks about how the crisis has “exposed the inadequacies of our current system” and proposes to use “creative, evidence-based ideas” to “support families through this crisis and get people back to work safely.”
Joel Jacobsen is what legislative careerists like Vos fear the most: an appealing opponent who offers voters a credible alternative to the crass political gamesmanship of a dangerously out-of-touch incumbent.
