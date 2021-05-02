John Nichols: Robin Vos is a threat to democracy

Good news. Wisconsin’s population increased by 3.6%, to 5,893,718, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. That’s not a huge gain, but it’s sufficient to maintain the state’s current level of representation in the U.S. House.

That avoids a repeat of the pattern of the past century, which saw Wisconsin drop from 11 House seats to 10 after the 1930 census, from 10 to nine after the 1970 Census, and from nine to eight after the 2000 census.

The Great Lakes states have been hard hit by population shifts over the past century — losing House seats as states in the south and west have gained. On the basis of the 2020 census numbers, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, New York and Pennsylvania will each lose a seat. Only Indiana, Minnesota and Wisconsin will maintain the same level of representation.

So does that mean Wisconsin’s congressional district maps will remain the same in 2022? No.

Maps will be redrawn. Wisconsin’s population has grown, and people have moved. The state’s congressional and legislative districts need to be reworked to reflect the changes that have taken place over the past decade.